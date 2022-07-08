TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

July 08, 2022

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

By San Antonio Current Staff

Back in the late '80s, Beastie Boys member Ad-Rock — otherwise known as Adam Horovitz — tried to leverage his musical stardom into an acting career. He made his film debut in Lost Angels, an independent production in which he played a troubled kid who winds up in a mental hospital.

As the title suggests, the flick was set in LA, but in a decision likely made to save cash, it was filmed in San Antonio, including at this Elm Creek estate that recently went on the market for $990,000. The ranch-style home — which boasts something of a mid-century Southern California look — appears in a scene where a car plunges into its swimming pool.

According to the 3,900-square-foot home's sales listing, "No animals or pools were harmed during this filming." Which may come as a relief to potential home shoppers.

But that's not the only star connection to the property. Don and Frances Strange of the Don Strange Ranch fame built the home in 1979, the listing notes.

What's more, its opulent living area was inspired by the home of TV personality Dina Shore. "Upon walking through the front door, you are greeted by a 24-foot, arched wall of windows, highlighted by vaulted ceilings, each allowing in all the natural lighting," according to the listing.

Guess it's good the movie production decided not to have the car crash through the living room.

This home is listed by Heidi L Moyer with Amy Kolb Real Estate LLC.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Scroll down to view images

