These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

It’s no secret that San Antonians like to start their day with a breakfast taco — or three. Whether loaded with fluffy eggs or slow-cooked barbacoa, these vessels of deliciousness fuel our days — and nights, let’s be real. Plus, they get an eye-opening kick from from homemade salsa.



It was tough narrowing down our favorites, but we decided these 24 San Antonio spots sling the best breakfast tacos, winning points for the deliciousness of their fillings, the quality of their handmade tortillas, the zippiness of their salsa and the kindness of their staffs.



Talk to us next week and we may well have a completely different list!