TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

July 01, 2022

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

By San Antonio Current Staff

It’s no secret that San Antonians like to start their day with a breakfast taco — or three. Whether loaded with fluffy eggs or slow-cooked barbacoa, these vessels of deliciousness fuel our days — and nights, let’s be real. Plus, they get an eye-opening kick from from homemade salsa.

It was tough narrowing down our favorites, but we decided these 24 San Antonio spots sling the best breakfast tacos, winning points for the deliciousness of their fillings, the quality of their handmade tortillas, the zippiness of their salsa and the kindness of their staffs.

Talk to us next week and we may well have a completely different list!  
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa
Tacos Ricos
8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com
This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here.
Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa
El Palmar Cocina Restaurante 2607 Jackson Keller Rd., (210) 366-0377, facebook.com/El-Palmar-Cocina-Restaurant-113659035334932 Offering traditional breakfast taco cravings in a cozy and homestyle interior, El Palmar finds itself as one of the city's elite taquerias. Photo via Instagram / hermz_sa_food_dude
El Palmar Cocina Restaurante
2607 Jackson Keller Rd., (210) 366-0377, facebook.com/El-Palmar-Cocina-Restaurant-113659035334932
Offering traditional breakfast taco cravings in a cozy and homestyle interior, El Palmar finds itself as one of the city's elite taquerias.
Photo via Instagram / hermz_sa_food_dude
Los Tacos Gueros 20323 Huebner Rd. #111, (210) 495-4300, lostacosgueros.com Guero’s specializes in Mexican street food, their fan favorites include their Migas taco and the “trash can” which is packed with eggs, potatoes, beans, bacon and carne guisada. Photo via Instagram / lostacosgueros
Los Tacos Gueros
20323 Huebner Rd. #111, (210) 495-4300, lostacosgueros.com
Guero’s specializes in Mexican street food, their fan favorites include their Migas taco and the “trash can” which is packed with eggs, potatoes, beans, bacon and carne guisada.
Photo via Instagram / lostacosgueros
Los Balito’s Taco Shop Multiple Locations, losbalitostacoshop.com A San Antonio staple with 6 locations now, Los Balito’s is well known for their fixings of street style Mexican food and phenomenal tacos. Los Balito’s offers a great selection for breakfast and also stays open slinging tacos until midnight. Photo via Instagram / losbalitostacoshop
Los Balito’s Taco Shop
Multiple Locations, losbalitostacoshop.com
A San Antonio staple with 6 locations now, Los Balito’s is well known for their fixings of street style Mexican food and phenomenal tacos. Los Balito’s offers a great selection for breakfast and also stays open slinging tacos until midnight.
Photo via Instagram / losbalitostacoshop
Pete's Tako House 502 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 224-2911, petestakohouse.com Pete’s Tako House has been operating since 1978 and has become a staple in the breakfast taco game. If you’re near the downtown area, be sure to stop by and enjoy a savory carne guisada taco. Photo via Google Maps
Pete's Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 224-2911, petestakohouse.com
Pete’s Tako House has been operating since 1978 and has become a staple in the breakfast taco game. If you’re near the downtown area, be sure to stop by and enjoy a savory carne guisada taco.
Photo via Google Maps
Tia’s Taco Hut Multiple Locations, tiastacohuttx.com Spanning three locations across San Antonio and Leon Valley, Tia’s Taco Hut offers all day breakfast tacos. You can enjoy the classic bean and cheese taco while sipping your morning coffee or savor the delicious taste of a crispy chorizo and egg taco. Photo via Instagram / tias.tacohut
Tia’s Taco Hut
Multiple Locations, tiastacohuttx.com
Spanning three locations across San Antonio and Leon Valley, Tia’s Taco Hut offers all day breakfast tacos. You can enjoy the classic bean and cheese taco while sipping your morning coffee or savor the delicious taste of a crispy chorizo and egg taco.
Photo via Instagram / tias.tacohut
Con Huevos Tacos 1629 E. Houston St., (210) 229-9295, conhuevostacos.com Con Huevos offers traditional tacos with creative twists and a selection of vegetarian and vegan options. Their patio offers an incredible view of the San Antonio skyline and iconic murals surround the building. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos
Con Huevos Tacos
1629 E. Houston St., (210) 229-9295, conhuevostacos.com
Con Huevos offers traditional tacos with creative twists and a selection of vegetarian and vegan options. Their patio offers an incredible view of the San Antonio skyline and iconic murals surround the building.
Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos
Rios Barbacoa Multiple Locations, rios-barbacoa.business.site If you’ve lived in San Antonio long enough you probably know the iconic red circle logo and the famed barbacoa that comes with it. With locations across the city, you're never far from some great tacos. Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
Rios Barbacoa
Multiple Locations, rios-barbacoa.business.site
If you’ve lived in San Antonio long enough you probably know the iconic red circle logo and the famed barbacoa that comes with it. With locations across the city, you're never far from some great tacos.
Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru 9080 Guilbeau Rd., (210) 543-8555 Despite their small restaurant size and long drive-thru lines, the staff manage to work through orders quickly enough to satisfy all of their customers with generously portioned tacos made with handmade tortillas. They’ve got a 3 for $3.49 breakfast taco special that will start your day off just right. Photo via Instagram / liz.wakefield
Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru
9080 Guilbeau Rd., (210) 543-8555
Despite their small restaurant size and long drive-thru lines, the staff manage to work through orders quickly enough to satisfy all of their customers with generously portioned tacos made with handmade tortillas. They’ve got a 3 for $3.49 breakfast taco special that will start your day off just right.
Photo via Instagram / liz.wakefield
Tito’s Taco House 11319 West Ave., (210) 437-2341, facebook.com/Titos-taco-house-100637565031364 This Castle Hills taqueria offers a strong selection of breakfast and lunch options and a notably kind staff. Photo via Facebook / Tito’s Taco House
Tito’s Taco House
11319 West Ave., (210) 437-2341, facebook.com/Titos-taco-house-100637565031364
This Castle Hills taqueria offers a strong selection of breakfast and lunch options and a notably kind staff.
Photo via Facebook / Tito’s Taco House

Tags:

Related Slideshows

Food & Drink

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

North Side eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar hosted a Daq-Off showdown Monday in which Alamo City bars and restaurants competed to…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
86 slides
Food & Drink

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options

Summer in Texas is no joke, and those who don't have a swimming pool at their disposal may be looking for alternate…

By San Antonio Current Staff

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa
25 slides
Food & Drink

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71
27 slides
Food & Drink

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining

San Antonio may be best known for homegrown specialties like Tex-Mex and barbecue, but that doesn't mean we shy away from celebrating…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar
29 slides
Food & Drink

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Texas is the self-proclaimed barbecue capitol of the world. And who's going to argue with that? Like much of the state, San Antonio…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
20 slides
Food & Drink

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

We're almost halfway through 2022, and enough new dining options have sprouted up to change the face of the Alamo City's culinary…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83
28 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us