These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
By San Antonio Current Staff
It’s no secret that San Antonians like to start their day with a breakfast taco — or three. Whether loaded with fluffy eggs or slow-cooked barbacoa, these vessels of deliciousness fuel our days — and nights, let’s be real. Plus, they get an eye-opening kick from from homemade salsa.
It was tough narrowing down our favorites, but we decided these 24 San Antonio spots sling the best breakfast tacos, winning points for the deliciousness of their fillings, the quality of their handmade tortillas, the zippiness of their salsa and the kindness of their staffs.
Talk to us next week and we may well have a completely different list!
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com
This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here.
Photo via Instagram /
tacosricos.sa
Los Tacos Gueros 20323 Huebner Rd. #111, (210) 495-4300, lostacosgueros.com
Guero’s specializes in Mexican street food, their fan favorites include their Migas taco and the “trash can” which is packed with eggs, potatoes, beans, bacon and carne guisada.
Photo via Instagram / lostacosgueros
Los Balito’s Taco Shop Multiple Locations, losbalitostacoshop.com
A San Antonio staple with 6 locations now, Los Balito’s is well known for their fixings of street style Mexican food and phenomenal tacos. Los Balito’s offers a great selection for breakfast and also stays open slinging tacos until midnight.
Photo via Instagram / losbalitostacoshop
Pete's Tako House 502 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 224-2911, petestakohouse.com
Pete’s Tako House has been operating since 1978 and has become a staple in the breakfast taco game. If you’re near the downtown area, be sure to stop by and enjoy a savory carne guisada taco.
Photo via Google Maps
Tia’s Taco Hut Multiple Locations, tiastacohuttx.com
Spanning three locations across San Antonio and Leon Valley, Tia’s Taco Hut offers all day breakfast tacos. You can enjoy the classic bean and cheese taco while sipping your morning coffee or savor the delicious taste of a crispy chorizo and egg taco.
Photo via Instagram / tias.tacohut
Con Huevos Tacos 1629 E. Houston St., (210) 229-9295, conhuevostacos.com
Con Huevos offers traditional tacos with creative twists and a selection of vegetarian and vegan options. Their patio offers an incredible view of the San Antonio skyline and iconic murals surround the building.
Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos
Rios Barbacoa Multiple Locations, rios-barbacoa.business.site
If you’ve lived in San Antonio long enough you probably know the iconic red circle logo and the famed barbacoa that comes with it. With locations across the city, you're never far from some great tacos.
Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru 9080 Guilbeau Rd., (210) 543-8555
Despite their small restaurant size and long drive-thru lines, the staff manage to work through orders quickly enough to satisfy all of their customers with generously portioned tacos made with handmade tortillas. They’ve got a 3 for $3.49 breakfast taco special that will start your day off just right.
Photo via Instagram / liz.wakefield