These Before and After Photos Show How Much Downtown San Antonio Has Changed 

July 19, 2019
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio is a'changin' y'all. Especially the heart of the city – downtown and its immediate neighborhoods. With the new Frost Tower leading a new generation of buildings changing SA's landscape, here's a look at just how much downtown has already changed, particularly in the last decade.
All photos via Google Maps
Then – June 2011
Univision 41 Station
Cesar Chavez Blvd and South St. Mary's Street
Now – March 2019
Agave Apartments
633 South St. Mary's Street
Then – September 2014
Random parking lot
516 South Flores Street
Now – March 2019
H-E-B South Flores
516 South Flores Street
Then – March 2011
Random homes
302 Montana Street
Now – March 2019
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana Street
Then – April 2011
Random lot / construction
315 S Santa Rosa Ave
Now – March 2019
San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters
315 S Santa Rosa Ave
Then – October 2007
Main Plaza
101 Soledad Street
Now – November 2018
Main Plaza
101 Soledad Street
Then – October 2007
Vacant Municipal Auditorium
100 Auditorium Cir
Now – January 2017
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Cir
Then – March 2011
Abandoned fire station
604 S Alamo Street
Now – March 2019
Battalion
604 S Alamo Street
Then – Vacant building
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway Street
Then – March 2011
Lone Star Broadway car dealership service center
113 Humphrey Ave
Now – April 2016
The DoSeum
2800 Broadway St
Then – March 2011
Vacant building
1900 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Still Golden Social House
1900 Broadway Street
Then – September 2014
Grand Hyatt San Antonio and lots of construction
East Market Street
Now – December 2018
Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center / Grand Hyatt San Antonio
East Market Street
Then – March 2011
Oloroso
1024 South Alamo Street
Now – March 2019
Feast
1024 South Alamo Street
Then – May 2013
Pig Liquors
710 South St. Mary's Street
Now – March 2019
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 South St. Mary's Street
Then – April 2011
Photography store
318 Martinez Street
Now – March 2019
Lowcountry
318 Martinez Street
Then – May 2014
The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy
Now – January 2018
The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy
Then – March 2011
Blue Star Arts Complex
1420 S Alamo St
Now – December 2017
South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company at Blue Star
1420 S Alamo St
Then – November 2007
Snow White Cleaners
1825 Broadway St
Now – January 2018
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
Then – March 2011
Pet boutique
1036 S Alamo St
Now – June 2017
Casa Azul de Andrea
1036 S Alamo St
Then – April 2011
Cavender Cadillac
800 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Vacant building (the signs may be up, but Cavender Cadillac has since moved north)
800 Broadway Street
Then – May 2013
San Antonio Current
1507 N St Mary's St
Now – January 2017
San Antonio Current
1507 N St Mary's St
Then – June 2011
Univision 41 Station
Cesar Chavez Blvd and South St. Mary's Street