July 19, 2019 Slideshows » News

These Before and After Photos Show How Much Downtown San Antonio Has Changed 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
San Antonio is a'changin' y'all. Especially the heart of the city – downtown and its immediate neighborhoods. With the new Frost Tower leading a new generation of buildings changing SA's landscape, here's a look at just how much downtown has already changed, particularly in the last decade.

All photos via Google Maps
OF 40
PREV NEXT
Then – June 2011
Univision 41 Station
Cesar Chavez Blvd and South St. Mary's Street
Now – March 2019
Agave Apartments
633 South St. Mary's Street
Then – September 2014
Random parking lot
516 South Flores Street
Now – March 2019
H-E-B South Flores
516 South Flores Street
Then – March 2011
Random homes
302 Montana Street
Now – March 2019
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana Street
Then – April 2011
Random lot / construction
315 S Santa Rosa Ave
Now – March 2019
San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters
315 S Santa Rosa Ave
Then – October 2007
Main Plaza
101 Soledad Street
Now – November 2018
Main Plaza
101 Soledad Street
Skip ad in
Then – October 2007
Vacant Municipal Auditorium
100 Auditorium Cir
Now – January 2017
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Cir
Then – March 2011
Abandoned fire station
604 S Alamo Street
Now – March 2019
Battalion
604 S Alamo Street
Then – Vacant building
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway Street

Then – March 2011

Lone Star Broadway car dealership service center
113 Humphrey Ave

Now – April 2016

The DoSeum
2800 Broadway St
Then – March 2011
Vacant building
1900 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Still Golden Social House
1900 Broadway Street
Skip ad in
Then – September 2014
Grand Hyatt San Antonio and lots of construction
East Market Street
Now – December 2018
Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center / Grand Hyatt San Antonio
East Market Street
Then – March 2011
Oloroso
1024 South Alamo Street
Now – March 2019
Feast
1024 South Alamo Street
Then – May 2013
Pig Liquors
710 South St. Mary's Street
Now – March 2019
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 South St. Mary's Street
Then – April 2011
Photography store
318 Martinez Street
Now – March 2019
Lowcountry
318 Martinez Street

Then – May 2014

The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy

Now – January 2018

The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy
Skip ad in

Then – March 2011

Blue Star Arts Complex
1420 S Alamo St

Now – December 2017

South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company at Blue Star
1420 S Alamo St

Then – November 2007

Snow White Cleaners
1825 Broadway St

Now – January 2018

1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St

Then – March 2011

Pet boutique
1036 S Alamo St

Now – June 2017

Casa Azul de Andrea
1036 S Alamo St
Then – April 2011
Cavender Cadillac
800 Broadway Street
Now – March 2019
Vacant building (the signs may be up, but Cavender Cadillac has since moved north)
800 Broadway Street

Then – May 2013

San Antonio Current
1507 N St Mary's St

Now – January 2017

San Antonio Current
1507 N St Mary's St
Skip ad in
More slideshows
The Most Ridiculous Laws in Texas
San Antonio Current Staff24 images
20 Adoptable Dogs in San Antonio That Want to Live Their Best Life With You
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
We Aged Texas Politicians and Celebrities in FaceApp and We’re Sorry
San Antonio Current Staff65 images
15 Ways Mexican Parents Discipline Their Kids
San Antonio Current Staff15 images
1/40
Then – June 2011
Univision 41 Station
Cesar Chavez Blvd and South St. Mary's Street
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, change, development, gentrification, Texas, landscape

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  2. Subtle He Ain't: Texas Governor Signs So-Called 'Save Chick-fil-A' Bill While Surrounded by People Holding Chick-fil-A Cups Read More

  3. Two Castle Hills Council Members Arrested After Investigation Finds They Tried to Get City Manager Fired Read More

  4. Charter Bus Returning to San Antonio Catches Fire on Highway 281 Read More

  5. San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Met Up With Man, Shot Him in the Face Read More

Calendar

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation