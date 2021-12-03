These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed in the last 15 years 

December 03, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's urban scenery is changing so fast it's liable to give you whiplash.
Some of those changes have been for the better. Others, eh, not so much.
All photos via Google Maps.
The Alamo City's food scene just gets better and better, for example. There are also more downtown living options, and we've gained great nightlife options in the form of world-class music venues and bars. At the same time, we've lost cherished local landmarks, and housing costs are quickly outstripping many longtime residents' wages.
Here's a before-and-after look San Antonio's growth over the past 15 or years. Some of these spots are literally unrecognizable from how they looked back in 2007.
Then – 2007
White Rabbit
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Then — 2007
Retail Storefront
2720 McCullough Ave.
Now – 2021
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave.
Then — 2007
Municipal Auditorium
100 Auditorium Circle
Now – 2021
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
Then – 2008
Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
Now – 2021
Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
Then — 2011
E&E's Mexican Restaurant
2731 S. WW White Road
Now – 2021
2M Smokehouse
2731 S. WW White Road
Then — 2011
Residence
302 Montana St.
Now – 2021
Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
Then — 2007
Hays Street Bridge
803 N. Cherry St.
Now – 2021
Hays Street Bridge
803 N. Cherry St.
Then — 2011
C4 Workspace
1001 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Little Em's Oyster Bar
1001 S. Alamo St.
Then — 2007
Parking Lot
111 W. Houston St.
Now – 2021
New Frost Tower
111 W. Houston St.
Then — 2007
Paved Lot
310 W. Mitchell St.
Now – 2021
Confluence Park
310 W. Mitchell St.
Then — 2007
East Dewey Storefront
621 E. Dewey Place
Now – 2021
Hi-Tones
621 E. Dewey Place
Then — 2007
Former St. Scholastica Convent
1111 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Liberty Bar
1111 S. Alamo St.
Then — 2007
Parking Lot
115 Lexington Ave.
Now – 2021
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
115 Lexington Ave.
Then — 2007
Empty Retail Storefront
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Then — 2007
HA Franz & Co. Vending Machine Supplier
1811 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S. Alamo St.
Then — 2007
Empty Lot
107 W. Houston St.
Now – 2021
Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W. Houston St.
Then — 2007
Enchilada Warehouse & Cantina
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Lonesome Rose
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Then — 2007
Broadway News
2202 Broadway
Now – 2021
Broadway News
2202 Broadway
Then — 2007
Empty Lot
1503 N. Main Ave.
Now – 2021
Luther's Cafe
1503 N. Main Ave.
Then — 2007
Pearl Brewery
136 E. Grayson St.
Now – 2021
Hotel Emma, The Pearl
136 E. Grayson St.
Then — 2011
Undecorated St. Mary's Street underpass
1700 Block N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Murals at Midtown
1700 Block N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Car Dealership
2800 Broadway
Now – 2021
The DoSeum
2800 Broadway
Then — 2007
Washington Mutual
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Now – 2021
Jollibee
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Then — 2007
San Pedro Creek
715 Camaron St.
Now – 2021
San Pedro Creek Culture Park
715 Camaron St.
Then — 2007
Empty Lot
7280 UTSA Blvd.
Now – 2021
Sand Box
7280 UTSA Blvd., Suite 109
Then — 2007
Vaqueros bar
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Now – 2021
El Luchador
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Then — 2007
Southtown Cafe
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Then — 2007
The Beach
231 E. Cevallos St.
Now – 2021
Dos Sirenos Brewing
231 E. Cevallos St.
Then — 2007
Former Peden Iron & Steel Co.
1401 S. Flores St.
Now – 2021
Steel House Lofts
1401 S. Flores St.
Then — 2007
Jack in the Box
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Now – 2021
Mr. Juicy
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Then — 2007
Industrial Site
430 Austin St.
Now – 2021
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St.
Then — 2007
Broadway Strip Mall
8305 Broadway
Now – 2021
La Panadería
8305 Broadway
Then — 2007
Former Riata Cadillac Dealership
317 Lexington Ave.
Now – 2021
Cadillac Lofts
317 Lexington Ave.
Then – 2007
White Rabbit
2410 N. St. Mary's St.