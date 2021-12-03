These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed in the last 15 years 

San Antonio's urban scenery is changing so fast it's liable to give you whiplash.

Some of those changes have been for the better. Others, eh, not so much.



The Alamo City's food scene just gets better and better, for example. There are also more downtown living options, and we've gained great nightlife options in the form of world-class music venues and bars. At the same time, we've lost cherished local landmarks, and housing costs are quickly outstripping many longtime residents' wages.



Here's a before-and-after look San Antonio's growth over the past 15 or years. Some of these spots are literally unrecognizable from how they looked back in 2007.