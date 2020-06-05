These Flyers from the '70s and '80s Tell the Story of San Antonio's Golden Age of Punk 

June 05, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Former San Antonio resident Manney Garcia has spent years collecting and archiving flyers, photos, fanzines and press clippings from his hometown's punk scene. His online San Antonio, Texas Punk Rock Archive spans the '70s and '80s, starting with a gig flyer from Detroit proto-punkers the MC5, who played at Sunken Garden Theater way back in 1970.
Garcia got his start collecting flyers from gigs he'd attended, then got access to a treasure trove of additional material through Holly Moe, his San Antonio College art instructor, who also happened to have tended bar at the iconic Bone Club. Scenesters including John Cohen and Jeff DeCuir chipped in, and Garcia was off, launching his first online archive in 2005 as a Geocities site and later migrating it to Facebook.
Relive a loud and chaotic part of SA music history by clicking through this sample of Garcia's flyer collection, starting with a 1987 show from GBH and the Accused and time traveling all the way back to that 1970 MC5 gig.
Flyers courtesy of San Antonio, Texas Punk Rock Archive
