Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

June 05, 2020 Slideshows » Music

These Flyers from the '70s and '80s Tell the Story of San Antonio's Golden Age of Punk 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Former San Antonio resident Manney Garcia has spent years collecting and archiving flyers, photos, fanzines and press clippings from his hometown's punk scene. His online San Antonio, Texas Punk Rock Archive spans the '70s and '80s, starting with a gig flyer from Detroit proto-punkers the MC5, who played at Sunken Garden Theater way back in 1970.

Garcia got his start collecting flyers from gigs he'd attended, then got access to a treasure trove of additional material through Holly Moe, his San Antonio College art instructor, who also happened to have tended bar at the iconic Bone Club. Scenesters including John Cohen and Jeff DeCuir chipped in, and Garcia was off, launching his first online archive in 2005 as a Geocities site and later migrating it to Facebook.

Relive a loud and chaotic part of SA music history by clicking  through this sample of Garcia's flyer collection, starting with a 1987 show from GBH and the Accused and time traveling all the way back to that 1970 MC5 gig.

Flyers courtesy of San Antonio, Texas Punk Rock Archive.
OF 112
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
10 Eclectic Artists Representing San Antonio at SXSW This Year
San Antonio Current Staff, Chris Conde10 images
Everyone We Saw on Opening Night of the 2020 Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
The Best Shops to Find Vinyl Records in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff18 images
25 Famous Musicians With San Antonio Roots
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
1/112
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, punk rock, punk, hardcore, San Antonio punk rock archive, Scratch Acide, Butthole surfers, lung overcoat, black flag, hickories, scratch acid, offenders, MDC, Taco Land, Bone Club, Toejam, dicks, big boys, bazakka's reef, raw power, randy's rodeo, bang gang, mystery dates, vamps, plague, texas punk, flyers, gig flyers, smart dads, the plague, milo's, really red, rejects, sunken garden, ideals, the next, skip willie's, the huns, vandals, roky Erickson, stains, my dolls, mannequin, cameo theatre, DRI, Samhain, x-men, gloomy Gus, fearless Iranians from hell, marching plague, taco land, tacoland, raging woodies

Additional Music Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. King William Association Hosts Second Virtual Concert, Featuring Henry Brun and the International Trio Read More

  2. On Pause: Live Music Is Slowly Returning to San Antonio, But Don’t Expect Concert Tours or Big Productions Until 2021 Read More

  3. Drive-In EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June Read More

  4. Still Spinning: San Antonio Record Stores Strive to Stay Afloat During the COVID-19 Crisis Read More

  5. Voice of San Antonio News Anchor Steve Spriester Lands On Hip-Hop Artist Future's New Album Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation