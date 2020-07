These Vintage Postcards Show How Much San Antonio Changed Over the Past Century 

San Antonio's long been obsessed with how others see us — after all, we're a tourist town. And how we presented ourselves in postcards provides a valuable insight into both our changes as a city and the images we presented to the outside world.This collection of postcards catalogs an evolution that runs from a quaint early 20th century painting of Chili Queens serving food in Alamo Plaza to the hustle and bustle of 1968's Hemisfair. The sheer volume of postcards depicting Hemisfair is noteworthy, because city leaders at the time construed the event as SA's coming out as an international city.All images courtesy of UTSA's Digital Collections