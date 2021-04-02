This 105-year-old home for sale in the Lavaca area used to be the neighborhood grocery 

April 02, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonians have gotten pretty creative when it comes to reusing old buildings in historic neighborhoods. Case in point: this two-story home now for sale in the Lavaca neighborhood south of downtown.
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence once was the Live Oak Grocery, which served the neighborhood in the early 1900s. The corner entrance and shop-style windows hint at the building's original purpose, as do the bottom floor's high ceilings, stained concrete floors and cypress pillars.
The end result is an elegant living space with an open floor plan and plenty of historic charm. And, while the upstairs of the $750,000 property may look a little more conventional, it's not without its own appeal, thanks to refinished hardwood floors and a 340-square-foot deck with a view of downtown.
This home is listed by Christopher Carroll
with Keller Williams Legacy.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
.