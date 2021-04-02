No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

April 02, 2021 Slideshows » News

This 105-year-old home for sale in the Lavaca area used to be the neighborhood grocery 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
San Antonians have gotten pretty creative when it comes to reusing old buildings in historic neighborhoods. Case in point: this two-story home now for sale in the Lavaca neighborhood south of downtown.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence once was the Live Oak Grocery, which served the neighborhood in the early 1900s. The corner entrance and shop-style windows hint at the building's original purpose, as do the bottom floor's high ceilings, stained concrete floors and cypress pillars.

The end result is an elegant living space with an open floor plan and plenty of historic charm. And, while the upstairs of the $750,000 property may look a little more conventional, it's not without its own appeal, thanks to refinished hardwood floors and a 340-square-foot deck with a view of downtown.

This home is listed by Christopher Carroll with Keller Williams Legacy.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 47
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A 1925 home for sale north of downtown San Antonio comes with a rare basement and wine cellar
San Antonio Current Staff39 images
All the people we saw at the San Antonio Coalition for Police Accountability's Prop B rally
Sanford Nowlin22 images
This $2.25 million home for sale in Terrell Hills is full of taxidermy and over-the-top decor
San Antonio Current Staff48 images
Five cute tiny houses for sale right now in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff57 images
1/47
Play Slideshow

Tags: urban renewal, Lavaca, King William, Live Oak Grocery, San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, unusual homes, downtown living, two-story homes, 1900s homes, hundred year old homes, building reuse, art houses, houses with lofts, historic homes, historic areas, old San Antonio

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Texas Senate passes restrictive voting bill backed by Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott Read More

  2. Giant sticker of Ted Cruz in bondage gear pops up on San Antonio wall and Twitter goes wild Read More

  3. Over environmentalists' objections, Texas House approves bill to stop cities from banning gas hookups Read More

  4. San Antonio council votes to create a vaccine registry after weeks of outcry from residents Read More

  5. False Barriers: These things should not prevent you from getting a COVID vaccine Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation