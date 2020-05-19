Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 19, 2020 Slideshows » News

This Artist's Residence for Sale in San Antonio's Deco District Is a Psychedelic Explosion of Color 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
This former grocery store in San Antonio's Deco District embodies the kind of sensory overload that tends to follow the consumption of psychedelic fungi. And we mean that in the most complimentary sense.

Part of this home's funky feel comes down to the fact that its seller, artist Dale Jenssen, converted the 1936 structure into a residence and studio. Jenssen's lamps, jewelry and mosaic tile reflect a similarly bold visual sense — and bits of her functional art feature throughout the gallery, studio, storefront and two living areas that occupy the 3,800-square-foot building.

There's also good news for anyone whose adventurous sense of style lines up perfectly with the $579,000 property: the furnishings can stay — although their price is negotiable.

This home is listed by Camille Rodriguez Brigant with Motif Boutique Brokerage, Llc.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 30
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A San Antonio Doctor, not a Spur, Is Selling This $2.5 Million Mansion With an Indoor Basketball Court
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
These Adoptable Animals from SNIPSA Will Find a Place in Your Heart
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
A Home Built by Anthony M. Dignowity, for Whom the San Antonio Neighborhood Is Named, Is for Sale
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
A Mansion Now on the Market in Alamo Heights Looks Like a Clone of the McNay Art Museum
San Antonio Current Staff50 images
1/30
Play Slideshow

Tags: dream house, dream home, artist's home, studio, gallery, converted retail space, converted grocery, Dale Jenssen, metal arts, tile, AirBnB, apartments, colorful homes, tile, psychedelic, custom fixtures, exclusive Texas homes, modern homes, San Antonio real estate, Texas real estate, San Antonio, texas, arts district, custom tile, lofts, rental properties, architecture, art house, Woodlawn

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Greg Abbott on Video Making False Claim About How Texas Handles COVID Testing Data Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: Armed Protesters' Tactics About Intimidation, Not Freedom Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Naked Run Through Parking Lot Read More

  4. New Study Shows Much of San Antonio Still Underserved When It Comes to Public Parks Read More

  5. New Ad Skewers Brad Parscale, Trump's Big-Spending, San Antonio-Tied Campaign Guru Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation