This Artist's Residence for Sale in San Antonio's Deco District Is a Psychedelic Explosion of Color 

May 19, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
This former grocery store in San Antonio's Deco District embodies the kind of sensory overload that tends to follow the consumption of psychedelic fungi. And we mean that in the most complimentary sense.
Part of this home's funky feel comes down to the fact that its seller, artist Dale Jenssen, converted the 1936 structure into a residence and studio. Jenssen's lamps, jewelry and mosaic tile reflect a similarly bold visual sense — and bits of her functional art feature throughout the gallery, studio, storefront and two living areas that occupy the 3,800-square-foot building.
There's also good news for anyone whose adventurous sense of style lines up perfectly with the $579,000 property: the furnishings can stay — although their price is negotiable.
This home is listed by Camille Rodriguez Brigant
with Motif Boutique Brokerage, Llc.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.