This Rock Cottage for Sale in San Antonio Looks Like a Hobbit House Fit for a King 

A funky triangular entryway and Tudor-style trappings bring tons of curb appeal to this rock-exterior home in the middle of Alamo Heights. Beyond that, though, we were reeled in by its spacious living area, which features 14-foot ceilings and sweeping wooden beams.Taken together, those features give the four-bedr00m, three-bath property a feel that's at once homey and majestic. Something like a hobbit house fit for a king.But the stone exterior and elegant giving room aren't the only head-turning aspects of this 1935 home on the market for $899,000. The updated kitchen features a butcher block island and beautiful tile work, and the exterior boasts an air-conditioned pet retreat.Let's take a look.This home is listed by Craig Browning with Phyllis Browning Co.