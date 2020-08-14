VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

August 14, 2020 Slideshows » News

This Rock Cottage for Sale in San Antonio Looks Like a Hobbit House Fit for a King 

By San Antonio Current Staff
A funky triangular entryway and Tudor-style trappings bring tons of curb appeal to this rock-exterior home in the middle of Alamo Heights. Beyond that, though, we were reeled in by its spacious living area, which features 14-foot ceilings and sweeping wooden beams.

Taken together, those features give the four-bedr00m, three-bath property a feel that's at once homey and majestic. Something like a hobbit house fit for a king.

But the stone exterior and elegant giving room aren't the only head-turning aspects of this 1935 home on the market for $899,000. The updated kitchen features a butcher block island and beautiful tile work, and the exterior boasts an air-conditioned pet retreat.

Let's take a look.

This home is listed by Craig Browning with Phyllis Browning Co.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
