This San Antonio-area home comes with a backyard water park and a 300-foot lazy river 

May 21, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Maybe it's the proximity Schlitterbahn that made the builder of this $1.25 million home for sale in New Braunfels to turn its backyard into a full-on water park. Or maybe we can blame the Texas heat.
Whatever the case, we're not kidding when we call it a water park. The aquatic features take up nearly the entire backyard of the 1.35 acre lot and include a 300-foot lazy river surrounding an eight-foot, lagoon-style diving pool, complete with a rock fountain and a cave. A cabana-covered hot tub and numerous palm trees complete the whole experience.
Beyond a sweeping back patio-slash-cookout area and a super-sized kitchen, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath house itself isn't particularly distinctive. But we're guessing anyone with a backyard water park wouldn't be spending a whole lot of time indoors anyway.
This house is listed by Gayle Blakeman
with Black Label RE Advisors.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.