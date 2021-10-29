Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021

This San Antonio home for sale looks like a Santa Fe resort dropped into the suburbs 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Ranch-style houses dominate the Hunter's Creek development in Northwest San Antonio, but one residence with rounded corners and the look of sunbaked adobe feels more like a Santa Fe-style resort dropped into the suburban setting.

The property, which recently went on the market for $570,000, even boasts treated cedar beams brought in from New Mexico and Arizona. The original owners of the 1985 home were avid travelers and frequent visitors to those states, according to an obituary from last year.

Outside stairs on the house's second story lead from a balcony down to a tiled patio and wooden deck featuring several sitting areas, a pool, hot tub and views of the neighboring greenbelt, complete with its own pond that brings wildlife in for a drink.

The Pueblo theme even carries into the interior, which has more rounded corners and curving walls. The master suite feels like a resort room with an oversized bath and a fireplace.

This home is listed Barbara Alvarado with Keller Williams City View.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
OF 41
PREV NEXT
1/41
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, homes for sale in San Antonio, houses for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio houses for sale, homes with pools, Santa Fe-style homes, Southwestern homes, dream home, Northwest San Antonio homes, homes with pools, unique homes, Saltillo tile, Hunter's Creek, Pueblo-style homes, Texas architecture, San Antonio architecture

