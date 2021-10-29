This San Antonio home for sale looks like a Santa Fe resort dropped into the suburbs 

October 29, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Ranch-style houses dominate the Hunter's Creek development in Northwest San Antonio, but one residence with rounded corners and the look of sunbaked adobe feels more like a Santa Fe-style resort dropped into the suburban setting.
The property, which recently went on the market for $570,000, even boasts treated cedar beams brought in from New Mexico and Arizona. The original owners of the 1985 home were avid travelers and frequent visitors to those states, according to an obituary from last year.
Outside stairs on the house's second story lead from a balcony down to a tiled patio and wooden deck featuring several sitting areas, a pool, hot tub and views of the neighboring greenbelt, complete with its own pond that brings wildlife in for a drink.
The Pueblo theme even carries into the interior, which has more rounded corners and curving walls. The master suite feels like a resort room with an oversized bath and a fireplace.
This home is listed Barbara Alvarado
with Keller Williams City View. All photos and listing info via Realtor.com