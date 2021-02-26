No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 26, 2021

This stucco cottage on Woodlawn Lake is now on the market — and it used to be a rundown wreck 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Hard to believe that when the former owner of this super-cute stucco home overlooking Woodlawn Lake took it over from a family member six years ago, it was a rundown wooden structure in need of repair.

As part of a major overhaul of the home, she went to the city of San Antonio to request that she be able to stucco the exterior and extend a front patio to offer a better view of the lake and park, according to the property's listing agent. In the end, the city approved the reno, although she was required to preserve the lintels over the windows, which it deemed a historically significant feature of the 1929 home.

The three-bedroom, two-bath property is now on the market for $319,000, and the both the interior and exterior show the results of the owner's upgrades — especially the modern and open kitchen and dining area with its meticulous tile work and glass-fronted cabinets.

This home is listed by Joseph Chodash with JBGoodwin Realtors.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: Woodlawn Lake, San Antonio Homes for Sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, waterfront properties, homes by the park, renovated homes, hundred year old home, 1920s homes, historic homes, San Antonio architecture, texas architecture, open floorpans, modern kitchens, hip homes, artsy homes, artistic homes

