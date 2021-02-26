February 26, 2021
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
Hard to believe that when the former owner of this super-cute stucco home overlooking Woodlawn Lake took it over from a family member six years ago, it was a rundown wooden structure in need of repair.
As part of a major overhaul of the home, she went to the city of San Antonio to request that she be able to stucco the exterior and extend a front patio to offer a better view of the lake and park, according to the property's listing agent. In the end, the city approved the reno, although she was required to preserve the lintels over the windows, which it deemed a historically significant feature of the 1929 home.
The three-bedroom, two-bath property is now on the market for $319,000, and the both the interior and exterior show the results of the owner's upgrades — especially the modern and open kitchen and dining area with its meticulous tile work and glass-fronted cabinets.
This home is listed by Joseph Chodash
with JBGoodwin Realtors.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
.