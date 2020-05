This Stylish Mansion for Sale in San Antonio Is Decorated in All Black and White 

When it comes to interior decorating, this 1908 Greek Revival mansion off Broadway is all about extremes. Namely, its color palette.The walls of the two-story structure are snow white, while striking touches of ebony embellish the hardwood floors, bathroom tile and a wrought iron spiral staircase, among other fixtures. Oh, there are touches of color here and there — the deep brown of exposed ceiling wood in a handful of rooms, some panes of green stained glass and an aquamarine kitchen backsplash — but they're just that: touches.Sure, it kind of looks like a house designed for a zebra. But it's hard to deny that all the contrast creates a striking effect.The $875,000 property is currently used as a high-end AirBnB, featuring five separate suites, each with its own kitchen, bedroom and bath. And there's also an owner's living area consisting of an ensuite bedroom, a study, a kitchen and additional living areas.Interestingly, the one part of the house that doesn't fall into the black-and-white color scheme is a sprawling loft used as a workroom. That 2,400-square-foot area is left in its natural state with exposed wooden planks and beams.This home is listed by Jason Glast with Phyllis Browning Co.