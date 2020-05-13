This Ultramodern House on Sale for $4 Million Has One of San Antonio's Best Views of the Hill Country 

May 13, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
We all know San Antonio's Dominion neighborhood is beyond posh. But let's just say this $4 million house designed by renowned local architect Oscar E. Flores is beyond
beyond posh.
This sleek, ultramodern pad sits is built into a limestone hill at one of the highest points in the exclusive development and offers a sweeping view of the Texas Hill Country through panoramic windows that surround not just the living room but also the dining room, bar and master bath. The driveway leading to the 5,980-square-foot mansion is even hewn right into the stone.
Those familiar with the Mexico-educated Flores will spot some of the features he's known for, including a decorative exterior wall with square holes and lots of natural light streaming in through massive windows.
As if the views and head-turning architecture weren't enough, a long and narrow Keith Zars infinity edge pool, replete with a fire wall — yes, a fricking fire wall
— runs along the back patio.
Sure, it's out of most of our readers' price range, but there's got to be someone out there with deep pockets who's looking to be featured on MTV's Cribs
, if it's ever resurrected.
This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu
of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
