Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 13, 2020 Slideshows » News

This Ultramodern House on Sale for $4 Million Has One of San Antonio's Best Views of the Hill Country 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
We all know San Antonio's Dominion neighborhood is beyond posh. But let's just say this $4 million house designed by renowned local architect Oscar E. Flores is beyond beyond posh.

This sleek, ultramodern pad sits is built into a limestone hill at one of the highest points in the exclusive development and offers a sweeping view of the Texas Hill Country through panoramic windows that surround not just the living room but also the dining room, bar and master bath. The driveway leading to the 5,980-square-foot mansion is even hewn right into the stone.

Those familiar with the Mexico-educated Flores will spot some of the features he's known for, including a decorative exterior wall with square holes and lots of natural light streaming in through massive windows.

As if the views and head-turning architecture weren't enough, a long and narrow Keith Zars infinity edge pool, replete with a fire wall — yes, a fricking fire wall — runs along the back patio.

Sure, it's out of most of our readers' price range, but there's got to be someone out there with deep pockets who's looking to be featured on MTV's Cribs, if it's ever resurrected.

This home is listed by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 25
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
The Most Expensive San Antonio-Area House on the Market Is Full of Taxidermy and Insane Luxury
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
This San Antonio Mansion on Sale for $2.5 Million Looks Like a Hideaway for European Royalty
San Antonio Current Staff31 images
These Adoptable Animals from San Antonio Pets Alive! Want To Be Your New Best Friend
San Antonio Current Staff24 images
A San Antonio Doctor, not a Spur, Is Selling This $2.5 Million Mansion With an Indoor Basketball Court
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
1/25
Play Slideshow

Tags: Architect, Oscar E. Flores, the dominion, MTV, cribs, Keith Zars, infinity edge pool, art house, dream house, exclusive Texas homes, modern homes, San Antonio real estate, Texas real estate, million dollar homes, Sotheby's, Privada Avila, Hill Country, Boerne, Texas hill country, ultramodern homes, San Antonio mansions

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Social Media Laughs at San Antonio Drama After Man Seeks Revenge Over Stolen Yeezys Read More

  2. Texas Man Fired, Under Police Investigation Due to Online Threat Over Whole Foods Mask Policy Read More

  3. San Antonio and Bexar Leaders Blast AG Ken Paxton's Threat Over Coronavirus Restrictions Read More

  4. Bexar County Commissioners Vote Unanimously to Expand Mail-In Ballots During Pandemic Read More

  5. Obamacare Opponent John Cornyn Now Tells People Who Lost Health Coverage to Sign Up for the Program Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation