Where to Find $5, $8 Burgers During San Antonio Burger Week 2020 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Are you psyched for the return of San Antonio Burger Week? We sure as hell are! Dozens of local restaurants and chains alike are taking part in the event. Whether you're trying to find the best burger in the city (or at least your favorite) or just want to support the San Antonio Food Bank (that's what this is all benefitting), you'll get to score $5 or $8 burgers from participating restaurants. Visit satxburgerweek.com for more information and to get hyped for San Antonio Burger Week – scheduled for February 21 through March 1.
Big Poppas Tacos
2118 N PanAm Expy, (210) 231-0042, facebook.com/bigpoppastaco
Tacos may be the name of the game here, but the Hoodrat Burger bangs. Stop by to score the $8 treat — King Hawaiian burger buns toasted and filled with housemade pastor cheese and stacked with a toasted slice of ham, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Oh, and don’t forget about the seasoned battered fries.
Photo via Instagram / sacravings
Biff Buzby's Burgers
12702 Toepperwein Road, Suite #130, Live Oak, (210) 590-2040, biffbuzbys.com
Head north and you’ll be able to score Biff Buzby’s burger — The Q — for just $5. Expect a half-pound burger topped with crispy bacon, grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese, drizzled with the house BBQ sauce and served on a sourdough bun. Fries are served with this burger.
Photo via Instagram / biffbuzbys
Orderup
999 E Basse Road, (210) 824-9600, orderup-sa.com
It’s true, you’ll be able to indulge in the Jalapeño Popper Burger for just $5. A hand-pressed burger patty is paired with cream cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, BBQ sauce and a toasted buttery bun.
Photo via Instagram / jenny.pdx
Big'z Burger Joint
2303 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 408-2029, bigz-burgerjoint.com
For $8, you’ll be able to indulge in the Cheddar Jam Burger, made with a half-pound Angus patty, double cheddar, bacon, onion and — wait for it — apple jam. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.
Photo via Instagram / alamofoodie
Chris Madrids
1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
Thank goodness for SA Burger Week, because Chris Madrids is offering its famous Tostada Burger for just $5. The burger features a quarter-pound beef patty, Mama Madrid’s homemade refried beans, chips, onions and melted cheddar. Oh, and you can’t forget about the fresh salsa poured on top!
Photo via Instagram / nodoubtrocks
The Cove
606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Heading to The Cove? Consider ordering the 210 Burger this Burger Week. The $8 meal is made with grass-fed beef, goat cheese, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, spring mix, tomato and onion.
Photo via Instagram / shaeshae.bae
Sam's Burger Joint
330 E Grayson St, (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com
Here you’ll be able to not only catch live music, but also eat a burger inspired by music. An ode to Elvis Presley, the King Burger includes creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, bacon, cheddar cheese and a half-pound Angus beef patty. It can be yours for only $8.
Photo via Instagram / samsburgerjoint
Mark's Outing
1624 E Commerce St, (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
For $8 you can opt for the Batter Up Bacon Burger at Mark’s Outing. Yup, it’s 8-ounce bacon cheeseburger is big, fat and juicy. Be sure to grab lots of napkins.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniomunchies
Babe's Old Fashioned Food
Multiple locations, babeshamburgers.com
Visit any of the Babe’s locations across the Alamo City and take advantage of this deal. You’ll find The Babe — which includes bacon, swiss cheese and BBQ sauce — available for just $5.
Photo via Instagram / bite_me_texas_foodie
The Well
5539 UTSA Blvd, (210) 877-9099, thewellsanantonio.com
Right before you dance and drink the night away at The Well, order up the Jameson Blue Cheese Burger during SABW. Available for $8, this creative burger features an Angus patty glazed with Jameson whiskey sauce, blue cheese and crispy fried onions on a brioche bun.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
Southtown 101
101 Pereida St, (210) 263-3753, southtown101.net
Hanging out at Southtown 101? You’ll have the option to score the St. Mary's Swiss Burger for just $5. This burger includes a 6-ounce beef patty, grilled onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and a sweet bun.
Photo via Instagram / eatdrinklocaltexas
Papa's Burgers
709 W US Hwy 90, (210) 336-7743, papasburgerssatx.com
El Caliente Burger… sounds hot, right? That’s because it is — in more ways than one. A grilled beef patty is topped with grilled onions and jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and served on a toasted bun for this fiery $5 burger.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.vortooth
Cheesy Jane's
4200 Broadway St, (210) 826-0800, cheesyjanes.com
Stop by Cheesy Jane’s for the Comal Burger, a $5 option, is made with a ⅓ pound ground chuck patty, pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo and grilled onions.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
B.A.R, Born & Raised
898 E Market St, (210) 225-0722, marriott.com
This hotel is offering its signature burger — made with double patties, burnt onions, bacon, American cheese and B.A.R. burger sauce — for $8. Get it while you can.
Photo via Instagram / zookeatsaustin
The Broadway 5050
5050 Broadway St, Alamo Heights, (210) 832-0050, broadway5050.com
For just $8, you can order the Pimento Cheese Burger, which includes a ⅓ pound patty, homemade pimento cheese, garlic aioli, crispy bacon and a toasted bun.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Zinc Bistro & Bar
207 N Presa St, (210) 224-2900, zincwine.com
Take advantage of SABW to score Zinc’s Impossible Burger for only $8. That means you can get this burger made with a veggie patty, smokey cheddar, parmesan tuile, spicy tomato aioli, bibb lettuce, pickled cucumbers and a side of home fries for cheap.
Photo via Instagram / heiwayen
Benjie's Munch
1218 W Bitters Road #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com
The $8 Candy Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger awaits you at Benjie’s Munch. This specialty burger features a half-pound ground Angus chuck patty, candied jalapeños, American cheese and crispy bacon, all on a brioche bun.
Photo via Instagram / benjiesmunch
Tributary
101 Bowie St, (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com
For $8 you’ll be able to down this burger — a double patty topped with Texas cheddar cheese, bacon and Tribute sauce.
Photo via Instagram / https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YWddunzA3/
Johnny Rockets
Inside the Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E Commerce St #677, (210) 444-0720, johnnyrockets.com
If you find yourself shopping downtown and need to fuel up, you may be enticed by the Bacon Cheddar Single. This $5 burger includes fixings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon as well as the burger chain’s special sauce.
Photo via Instagram / johnnyrockets
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Multiple locations, hopdoddy.com
At both San Antonio locations, you’ll find the Goodnight / Good Cause Burger, which you can munch on for just $8. This special burger includes Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, caffeinated BBQ sauce (!), sassy sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Photo via Instagram / ohmymilkytea
The Winchester
5148 Broadway St, (210) 721-7762, thewinchestersanantonio.com
The Winchester Cowboy doesn’t play around. This $8 burger includes an 8-ounce meat patty, a thick slice of Governor’s bacon, Jack Daniels Irish Whiskey glaze, blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, mayonnaise and a slightly-toasted ciabatta bun.
Photo via Instagram / come_eat_leave_love
Burger Boy
2323 N St Mary's St, (210) 735-1955, burgerboysa.com
Of course Burger Boy is getting in on the fun. Over at the OG location on St. Mary’s, you’ll be able to score the Double Boy — the double patty burger with mustard, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles — for just $5. Sorry, extras like cheese, fries or a drink aren’t include in that price.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
Big Lou's Burgers & BBQ
2014 S WW White Road #1120, (210) 359-8015, biglousburgersbbq-satx.com
The Briskey Cheesy Lou can be yours for just $8. A ⅓ pound patty is topped with two ounces of sliced brisket, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mustard. This is a meaty one!
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
Chunky's Burgers
4602 Callaghan Road, (210) 433-9960, mychunkysburgers.com
For just $5 you’ll be able to munch on the Monterrey Burger from this nationally-recognized joint. That gets you a half-pound burger patty topped with two slices of grilled ham, white American cheese, mashed avocado and all in the fixings. And of course it’s all stacked on a homemade bun.
Photo via Instagram / chunkysburgers
Armadillo’s
1423 McCullough Ave, (210) 226-7556,
The Chili Pie Burger can be yours for only $5 when you stop by this McCullough Ave. favorite during SA Burger Week. A fresh ⅓ pound burger patty is topped with homemade chili, queso, Frito chips, cheddar cheese, Monterrey jack cheese and sliced jalapeños — and the end result is damn delicious.
Photo via Instagram / adam.eats.n.drinks
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com
Burgerteca is coming through with two options. Five bucks will get you the Chicken Chile Ajo Burger — crispy chicken, chili garlic oil, mayo, house pickles on a fresh-baked bun. You can also score the Albondiburger — complete with Mexican-style albondiga, a poached egg, salsa de tomate, spiral-cut zucchini, squash and carrots on a fresh-baked bun — for $8.
Photo via Instagram / burgerteca
Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill
11888 Starcrest Dr Ste 101, (210) 496-7092, charlie-browns.com
Stop by this local favorite for the 210 Burger — a half-pound patty made of ground brisket and chuck beef and complete with queso, tortilla strips, guacamole and refried beans. And it’ll only run you $8 during SA Burger Week.
Photo via Instagram / joshiethefoodie
Cover 3
1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, cover-3.com
You don’t have to be chingon(a) to order El Chingon. This badass burger, available during SABW for just $8, is made with a half-pound Angus beef patty, carne poblano sauce, a crispy tostada, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, sliced white American cheese and a roasted poblano on a jalapeño bun. Plus parmesan fries?! Your taste buds will be more than satisfied here.
Photo via Instagram / cundtcak3
Slider Provider
Around San Antonio, (936) 718-3315, sliderprovider.com
Track down Slider Provider so you can get your hands on The Goobster. Available for $8 during SABW, this burger is all about the best of both worlds with grape jelly, crunchy peanut butter, melted sharp cheddar and crispy bacon. Yum!
Photo via Instagram / chomp_app
The Lion & Rose British Restaurant & Pub
17627 La Cantera Pkwy #103, (210) 798-5466, thelionandrose.com
Do you eat meat? Then you may want to order the Beefeater's Burger. The $8 meal is made with a half-pound black Angus patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, mayo, special house-made sauce and a toasted kaiser bun.
Photo via Instagram / handi.app
Tripolis Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop
322 Valley Hi Dr #106, (210) 645-4450, tripolissa.com
Tripolis is coming through with not one, but two burger options for you to choose from. For $5, you can order up The Lamburger — a ⅓ pound lamb patty stuffed with slow-aged feta cheese and topped with the house garlic sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, all on a pretzel bun. Or you can opt for The Mediterranean Flight, an $8 platter of three mini Mediterranean-inspired burger, feta-infused Lamburgers, falafel and gyro made with signature sauces and grilled veggies.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Burger Week, best burgers

