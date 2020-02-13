Where to Find $5, $8 Burgers During San Antonio Burger Week 2020 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Are you psyched for the return of San Antonio Burger Week? We sure as hell are! Dozens of local restaurants and chains alike are taking part in the event. Whether you're trying to find the best burger in the city (or at least your favorite) or just want to support the San Antonio Food Bank (that's what this is all benefitting), you'll get to score $5 or $8 burgers from participating restaurants. Visit satxburgerweek.com
for more information and to get hyped for San Antonio Burger Week – scheduled for February 21 through March 1.