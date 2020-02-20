Where to Find the Best Margaritas in San Antonio 

La Fonda on Main
2415 N Main Ave, (210) 733-0621, lafondaonmain.com
Operating since 1932, this mainstay is regarded as a local favorite for Mexican fare. Consider the margaritas — available in seven flavors — the cherry on top. The La Fonda Gold and Jalapeño Cucumber are favorites for a reason.
Photo via Instagram / thewanderingbearded
My Friend’s Backyard
442 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 573-5227, facebook.com/myfriendsbackyardbar
Kicking back with friends is great, especially when you’re on a lovely patio and have a margarita in hand. You’re in luck, ‘cause you can do all that at My Friend’s Backyard. Feel free to hang out on the spacious wooden patio and order up the mango margarita — or whichever kind you’d like, really. It’ll all go down great here.
Photo via Instagram / la_aventurera_
Paloma Blanca
5800 Broadway St #300, (210) 822-6151, palomablanca.net
Paloma Blanca is an essential spot for eating and drinking in the Alamo City, and its margarita is just another reason to stop on in. Choose from the the house margarita, top-shelf margarita or opt for one of the inspired creations like The ‘09 or The Heights. Some margaritas can even be ordered by the carafe, perfect if you’re out with a group of friends.
Photo via Instagram / openingstatementlifestyle
Tito’s Mexican Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, (210) 212-8226, titosrestaurant.com
This Southtown favorite may be regarded as a hot spot for breakfast tacos, but it’s also dependable for its margaritas. The arbol berry and sangria margaritas are delicious, but the paleta version may just take the cake.
Photo via Instagram / mostlydrinks
La Fogata
2427 Vance Jackson Road, (210) 340-1337, lafogata.com
With Mexican food and made-to-order margaritas, La Fogata definitely comes through with a drink you’ll have an antojo for time and time again. Whether you like it on the rocks or frozen, with salt or not, flavored with fruit or straight-up skinny, the margarita will taste amazing ‘til the last drop. The edible orchard really completes your drink.
Photo via Instagram / princessuglinala
Soluna
7959 Broadway Street St #204, (210) 930-8070, solunasa.com
This Mexican restaurant does more than just serve up delicious food. The bar keeps the party going with these strong-ass margaritas. The Margarita SoLuna is made with Herradura and Bauchant — and it will definitely leave you feeling just fine.
Photo via Instagram / the.guccipucci
Taco Garage
8403 Broadway St, (210) 826-4405, tacogarage.net
What’s better than a margarita? A margarita flight! You’ll be able to sip your way through six drink options, from prickly pear and mango to strawberry and melon. Be sure to pace yourself and order some grub. Perhaps some cheesy enchiladas?
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniomunchies
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina
628 Jackson St, (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
These margaritas may be small, but they’re damn mighty at this cantina. Order your bebida on the rocks if you’d like, but the frozen option is where it’s at. The Big Red margarita bangs, but you can also choose from mango, strawberry, pineapple and pomegranate. Can’t make up your mind? Opt for the swirl.
Photo via Instagram / msangiegarza
Boudro's on the Riverwalk
421 E Commerce St, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
Boudro’s isn’t just regarded as one of the hottest restaurants in the city, it’s also home to one of the best margaritas — the prickly pear margarita to be exact. Be sure to make it taste all the more better with the famed tableside guacamole.
Photo via Instagram / withshayda
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With Pan-Latin fare, old-world charm and riverside views, Ocho is an attractive spot to dine, drink or both for lots of reasons. You’ll want to get acquainted with this spot if you haven’t already. Whenever you do stop in, enjoy the blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime and agave that makes up this libation.
Photo via Instagram / laur_west
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001, acebook.com/BurlesonYard
The next time you and the crew want to kick back and get your drink on, you’ll be wise to post up at Burleson Yard. The frozen margaritas will come through every time. That should be obvious considering these drinks are available in chamoy, mango, prickly pear, cucumber, strawberry and watermelon. Yum!
Photo via Instagram / alexintexann
The Fruteria
1401 S Flores St #102, (210) 251-3104, chefjohnnyhernandez.com
Drinks are meant to be fun, right? Well, they definitely are at this Southtown favorite. You really can’t go wrong here, but The Fruteria Infusion Margarita is perfect. It’s made with fresh lime, pineapple, orange juice, Cointreau and one of the house infusions, which includes varieties like mango melon, las fresas, piña mexcal and los pepinos.
Photo via Instagram / thefruteriasa
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
This spot may not be called “Margarita on the Burg,” but it definitely knows how to make a margarita. Available in 11 different flavors — including jalapeño-cucumber, coconut and ginger lemon — you’ll have fun tasting your way through the menu so you can choose a favorite. Pro tip: the mangonada margarita is available on the happy hour menu.
Photo via Instagram / fooodnstuff
Rita’s on the River
245 E Commerce St, (210) 227-7482, ritasontheriver.com
Tex-Mex is always tasty, but even more so when you wash your meal down with a margarita. You can’t go wrong with the Dos-a-Rita, Big Red Rita, Sour Apple Margarita or Chamoy Margarita, trust us on this one. Consider the River Walk views and mariachi music an added bonus.
Photo via Instagram / romosbbq
Thirsty Aztec
200 River Walk St, (210) 580-4844, thirstyaztec.com
A margarita to go? Yes, this is real. Head to the River Walk and stop in at this watering hole. While you’re welcome to stay awhile to enjoy live music and karaoke, you also have the option to take your drink and enjoy the sights of downtown with your margarita — served in a tube and available in a variety of flavors — in hand. Go on, live a little.
Photo via Instagram / thirsty_aztec
Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant
4223 Blanco Road, (210) 732-6017, losbarriosrestaurant.com
With Mexican and Tex-Mex (there’s a difference) dishes on the menu, it’s a given that margaritas are served up at this family-owned favorite. El Jefe — the top-shelf margarita — is always a solid option, but you’ll be able to explore fun flavors if your order from the swirled varieties. Guavarita, mangorita, sangarita and chamoy-rita — you’ll enjoy sipping your way through the menu.
Photo via Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
Cibolo Moon
23808 Resort Pkwy, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com
If you’re wanting to play tourist, stop by the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa to try the margarita at Cibolo Moon. The upscale Tex-Mex eatery is complete with a tequila bar that, naturally, makes a mean margarita — particularly the strawberry jalapeño offering.
Photo via Instagram / jwsanantonio
El Luchador
622 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 988-3385, facebook.com/luchadorbarsa
All the trivia nights, karaoke and bar games aren’t the only things keeping patrons coming back here. Though perhaps better known for its creative shots, the margarita here will hit the spot every time.
Photo via Instagram / talofa_photography
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
This downtown spot is known for its inspired drinks, and its take on the classic margarita is definitely noteworthy. The next time you find yourself at this drinking spot, consider ordering the Nuestra Margarita — made with blanco tequila, key line, French triple-sec and kosher salt — served up just how you like it.
Photo via Yelp / Konstantina P.
La Margarita
120 Produce Row, (210) 227-7140, lamargarita.com
Of course a restaurant named after the classic drink would have incredible margaritas. You’ll definitely be feeling the spirit of Market Square with a bebida from this mainstay. El Don, La Diva — whichever drink you fancy, it’ll take you to your happy place.
Photo via Instagram / lamargaritasa
Rosario’s
Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Whether you’re drinking in Southtown or grabbing dinner at the North Side location, ordering a margarita at Rosario’s is never a bad choice. With nine specialty margaritas, you’ll get to choose from La Tuna, Pica Pica, CocoRita or just stick to the original. Do yourself and visit during happy hour so you can score this delicacy for a few bucks cheaper.
Photo via Instagram / astridlac
Chacho's
Multiple locations, chachos.com
Chacho’s has a purpose — or maybe a few. One of the obvious reasons to stop here is for cheap, late-night drinks. If you’re keeping the party going, you’ll want to order up the goods here, whether it’s the 1800 Margarita or a classic strawberry rendition. Just be sure to get it frozen!
Photo via Instagram / dmurphy1957
Bar 1919
1420 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1420, bar1919.com
Pretty much any libation at this cozy speakeasy will have you feeling good (and enjoying every drop), but be sure to make it a point to order the margarita. The True Azul is a variation of the classic drink, made with reposado tequila infused with peppers, honey, fresh lime juice and a special, secret ingredient. Of course, you can’t forget about the sea salt rim.
Photo via Instagram / nlussey
Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine
20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com
This Stone Oak restaurant holds it down in both its food and drink menu. There’s lots of drinks to be drunk here, but you’ll definitely want to make it a point to order the Prickly Pear, La Bonita and the Avocado Margarita. And no, not all at the same time.
Photo via Instagram / ford.momo
Jacala Mexican Restaurant
606 West Ave, (210) 732-5222, jacala.com
Puffy tacos and enchiladas are absolutely delicious, especially when you order them at Jacala. But add a margarita, and well, you’ll be all the more satisfied. The watermelon margarita is plenty refreshing, and the Chamoy-a-rita is perfect for puro San Antonians. No matter what you order, you’ll enjoy your libation.
Photo via Instagram / velvetsky0222
