Where to Find the Best Margaritas in San Antonio 

Paloma Blanca is an essential spot for eating and drinking in the Alamo City, and its margarita is just another reason to stop on in. Choose from the the house margarita, top-shelf margarita or opt for one of the inspired creations like The ‘09 or The Heights. Some margaritas can even be ordered by the carafe, perfect if you’re out with a group of friends.Photo via Instagram / openingstatementlifestyle