This strip mall joint may not look like much, but you’ll be able to stock up on all the goods here. You may be tempted to get your fill of barbacoa (as you should), but you’ll also want to save room for tamales. Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends, Papi’s Barbacoa serves up tamales by the dozen, as well as menudo and tortillas.Photo via Yelp / Julie F.