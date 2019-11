Where to Find Weekend Happy Hours in San Antonio 

Located on the Main Strip, your boozy adventures may have taken you to Knockout at some time. Rest easy in knowing that this hopping LGBTQ+ spot features a daily happy hour — yes, even on the weekends. In addition to giant TVs, pizzas and a game room (complete with a punching bag), Knockout has $4 wells and domestics from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and $2 wells from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, plus many more specials.Photo via Instagram / bflores210