Where to Find Weekend Happy Hours in San Antonio 

Who doesn't love drinking for cheap? Whether you're looking for a spot to celebrate Sunday Funday, or you're looking to go out on the town for the night without breaking the bank, these spots will come through for you.
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
No, drinks at the Pearl don’t have to be outrageously expensive. This New American mainstay offers its happy hour specials on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Swing by to sip on half-off house cocktails — you’ll go to your happy place real quick.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Piranha Izakaya
260 E Basse Road #101, (210) 822-1088, facebook.com/PiranhaSanAntonio
Formerly known as Piranha Killer Sushi, this Japanese-style izakaya offers a daily happy hour 3 to 7 p.m. During that time you’ll be able to score half-off hot and cold appetizers and sushi rolls too. From the bar you’ll find $3 draft beers, $4 wine and $5 cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / me_michelle111814
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave, (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro comes in clutch with its happy hour specials every day of the week. Yes, even the weekends. From 3 to 6 p.m. you can save some bucks on select beer, well drinks, cocktails and wines. More bucks for pizza!
Photo via Instagram / noisefights
Southerleigh
136 E Grayson St #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
With a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m., foodies can hit up Southerleigh for the best of both worlds. During HH, folks who can enjoy $2 off all beer, wine and punches. Plus, there’s $1 pressure-fried wings and 75 cents biscuits.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina
628 Jackson St, (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
Whether you’re chasing patio vibes or not, you’ll be wise to hit up Sanchos during your next drinking adventure. From 9 to 11 p.m. on Sundays (plus 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays if you want to start your weekend right), you can get your drink on with $3.50 frozen margaritas, $3.50 well liquors and $3.50 bottles of Carta Blanca.
Photo via Instagram / msangiegarza
La Roca Cantina
416 8th St, facebook.com/larocacantina
In a space inspired by old-school Mexican cantinas, La Roca also keeps things lively with its happy hour all weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday until 9 p.m., you’ll be able to order discounted specials like $6 Old Fashioneds, $6 Moscow Mules and $1 off draft beer.
Photo via Instagram / bornandgraisedsa
Luther’s Cafe
1503 N Main Ave, (210) 223-7727, lutherscafe.com
This LGBTQ-friendly spot always feels like a party, but with weekend happy hour specials, it definitely is one. This Main Avenue mainstay offers House Happy Hour from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and $3 Big Boy Mimosas from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Also, every day from 2 to 7 p.m. you can score $1 wings and $3 frozen drinks.
Photo via Instagram / c2lsa
The Winchester
5148 Broadway St, Alamo Heights, (210) 721-7762, facebook.com/thewinchester78209
If you love pubs, you’ll feel right at home at the Winchester. On top of trivia and karaoke nights, this Alamo Heights haunt offers generous happy hours specials throughout the weekend. In addition to all-day happy hour on Fridays, you can also score $4 Modelo micheladas, $12 mimosa carafes and more from open to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Then from 5 p.m. to close the Winchester offers $5 Irish car bombs and $3 off all pitchers. Sweet!
Photo via Instagram / s.a.tisfied
Knockout
1420 N Main Ave, (210) 227-7678, knockoutsa.com
Located on the Main Strip, your boozy adventures may have taken you to Knockout at some time. Rest easy in knowing that this hopping LGBTQ+ spot features a daily happy hour — yes, even on the weekends. In addition to giant TVs, pizzas and a game room (complete with a punching bag), Knockout has $4 wells and domestics from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and $2 wells from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, plus many more specials.
Photo via Instagram / bflores210
Orderup
999 E Basse Road, (210) 824-9600, orderup-sa.com
Not too far from the Quarry Market, you’ll find this counter-serve spot that keeps happy hour affordable. With American street food abound on the menu, this spot also comes through with half-off drinks during its daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Score!
Photo via Instagram / orderupsa
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
Folks who love elevated Asian-inspired pubs will definitely want to visit Hanzo. During its all-day happy hour on Sundays, you can sip on $5 cocktails, American and Asian beers starting at $4, $3 shots and $5.50 wines. Tip: There’s also reverse happy hour every day from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Sushi Zushi
9867 I-10, (210) 691-3332, sushizushi.com
Dine in at this sushi spot and you’ll be able to munch on happy hour bites and sip on discounted libations. You’ll be able to have your fill of $5.50 signature drinks like Zushi Punch, Tokyo Mule and SZ Mojito, plus $4.50 gyoza and select $5 rolls — available every day of the week.
Photo via Instagram / sushizushi
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
This restaurant may be tiny, but the flavors are big, both in the kitchen and the bar. From 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m to close, you can score $5 brisket nachos, $4 sangrias, $2.50 Modelo Especial and $2.50 Lone Star every day of the week. Now those are some real deals.
Photo via Instagram / therunningwinemom
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
If you want a beautiful space to accompany your happy hour crawl, you’ll want to swing by Liberty Bar. The bright pink building is plenty inviting, especially with $5 wines, $5 cocktails and $1 off the beer of your choice from 10 p.m. to midnight on weekends. Plus, there’s food specials too in case you want to share an appetizer or two with your drinking buddies.
Photo via Instagram / libertybarsa
Francis Bogside
803 S St Mary's St, (210) 369-9192, francisbogside.com
All-day happy hour on Sundays?! Yep, you can find it here at this pub. The Irish-inspired spot brings you $6 cocktails, such as an Irish Old Fashioned, as well as $5 well drinks, $6.50 glasses of wine and $1 off draught beer. If you’re hungry, there’s plenty of snacks for $5 or less — fried pickles, poutine and chorizo deviled eggs to name a few.
Photo via Instagram / hey.katierae
Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar
7115 Blanco Road #110, (210) 277-0638, wildgojisatx.com
Happy hour on Saturdays may not be common, but it’s something you can definitely enjoy at Wild Goji. Hop into this Asian hotspot for drink specials, plus discounted appetizers and rolls, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
Blue Box Bar
312 Pearl Pkwy, (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com
If you want to drink at the Pearl without feeling like you’re spending your money at the Pearl, you can save some coins at Blue Box. This trendy bar keeps it real with all-day happy hour on Sundays (and Mondays too). There’s lots of different price points, but you can find $3.50 house shots, $6 draft beers, $3 domestics, $6 wine and $6 cocktails to get you feeling good.
Photo via Instagram / blueboxbar
George’s Keep
17803 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com
If you’re wanting to avoid downtown to get boozy, you can head to this La Cantera drinking spot for all-day happy hour on Sundays. With a lounge vibe and prized for its craft cocktails, George’s Keep offers discounted cocktails and wines on Sundays.
Photo via Instagram / drinking.in.sa
Two Step Restaurant and Cantina
9840 W Loop 1604 N, (210) 688-2686, twosteprestaurant.com
From 4 to 7 p.m. every day of the week, you can two-step into Two Step for $3 off draft beer, $2 off margaritas and $1 off draft beers. There’s also 75 cent wings during Spurs and NFL games! The cherry on top: there’s live music on Friday and Saturday nights as long as the weather isn’t terrible.
Photo via Instagram / auntie_jay
Rookies Too Sports Bar And Grill
9200 Broadway St, (210) 375-6106, facebook.com
Pile into this Broadway spot for some solid happy hour deals. The laid-back haunt delivers happy hour vibes noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays so you can get your drink on without breaking the bank. If you feel like having some fun, there’s shuffleboard to be played.
Photo via Instagram / rach_0902
Evil Olive
2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5, (210) 495-0970, facebook.com/EvilOliveSA
It’s all about drinking and having a good time here, especially with happy hour specials. On Saturdays you can find specials on wells and domestics from noon to 8 p.m. Not a bad spot for pre-gaming, it seems.
Photo via Instagram / patty_hungry
