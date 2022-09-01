7 Best CBD Gummies for Pain

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
Millions of people around the globe suffer from chronic pain. Aside from arthritis, a variety of other disorders cause excruciating pain. Pain makes it hard to eat, sleep or even think sometimes.
This is why many people turn to prescription pain medication. However, while these prescriptions work, they come with several side effects. Some of these side effects may do more harm than good.
So what's the alternative to dealing with chronic pain? Some people are turning to CBD gummies for pain relief. But do CBD gummies help with pain? Consuming CBD gummies has a plethora of health benefits. These include anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.
CBD-infused gummies are one of the best ways to consume CBD. However, the market hosts a wide range of these products. To ensure you are getting your money's worth, here are the best CBD gummies you can find on the market.
If you're new to CBD or have questions about using CBD gummies, consult with your doctor before using them.
Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2022
1. Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies - Overall Best CBD gummies
2. Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Magic Melon Sativa - Best Delta 9 THC & CBD gummies
3. Binoid Gummies-Sour Strawberry - Best with 100% natural ingredients
4. CBD:CBG Pain Relief Gummies – Mixed Berry - Best CBD gummies with CBG
5. Leaf Remedy CBD Gummies Mixed Flavors - Best gummies with a potent dose of CBD
6. Canna River - CBD Edible - Broad Spectrum Pain Red Berry Gummies - Best for pain and inflammation
7. Vegan CBD GuVegan CBD Gummies - Broad Spectrum - 10mg Per Serving!mmies - Best vegan CBD gummies for pain
1. Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies: Overall Best CBD gummy
CBDFx products are hard to beat when it comes to quality and potency. The brand uses organic Kentucky hemp grown according to strict standards. All of their products are subject to third-party tests. This way you can review the safety and potency of every product for yourself.
CBDFx Original Mixed Berry CBD gummies formula includes premium-quality broad spectrum CBD extract. Broad spectrum CBD contains no trace of THC, the compound in the cannabis plant that gets you high. However, Broad spectrum CBD gives you the benefit of the entourage effect. This is where various cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids enhance your experience.
These premium broad spectrum CBD gummies engage with your endocannabinoid system. This produces powerful calming wellness benefits for both your mind and body. So if you're dealing with chronic or acute pain, these gummies are a perfect choice.
CBDFx gummies also contain natural ingredients like organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar. The formulation has no corn syrup, artificial colors or sweeteners, or animal-based ingredients. You can rest assured that these gummies are 100% natural, vegan and gluten-free.
The CBDFx gummies come in a bottle of 60 with a total concentration of 1,500 mg of CBD. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD and comes in a tasty mixed berry flavor. Dosage includes two gummies per serving which is equal to 50 mg of CBD. However, if you are new to CBD, it is best to take a single gummy (25 mg of CBD) and go from there. It can take 30 minutes to two hours for you to feel the effects of CBD. This depends on several factors including, age, weight, height, and others. Try one gummy and wait, if you feel nothing, you can try two gummies the next day.
Pros:
- Good for overall wellness
- Uses broad spectrum CBD
- Organic, vegan and gluten-free
Cons:
- Drowsiness
- Slight aftertaste
- Pricey
Learn more about the CBDFx products here.
2. Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Magic Melon Sativa: Best Delta 9 THC & CBD gummies
CBDfx has been taking the CBD industry by storm since 2014. They are Better Business Bureau accredited and have been recognized by several associations in the U.S. These include the California Hemp Council, Natural Products Association, Hemp Industries Association, National Hemp Association, and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.
The CBDFx Delta-9 THC gummies + CBD contain full spectrum CBD. Full spectrum CBD contains all the active chemical compounds of the hemp plant. This includes all cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids. This particular product contains tetrahydrocannabinol also known as Delta-9 THC.
Delta-9 THC is the cannabis compound that can get you high. When taken in small doses, it has a wide array of wellness benefits and relaxation effects. These include pain management, sleep support, mood elevation, muscle relaxation, and more.
CBDFx Delta-9 THC gummies contain full spectrum hemp extract. They are compliant with the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. The amount of THC in these gummies is below the legal threshold of 0.3%.
These premium CBD gummies are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, and third-party tested. They are available in a bottle containing 20 gummies. Each gummy delivers a potent dose of 30 mg of CBD and 10 mg of THC. Directions for use says to have one gummy per serving. However, if you're new to taking Delta-9 THC, take half a gummy and wait for 30 to two hours for the effects to kick into action.
Pros:
- Contains full spectrum CBD
- Vegan friendly
- Potent dose of CBD and THC
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Can cause psychotropic effects (get you high)
- Drowsiness
- Dry mouth Learn more about the Delta-9 THC Gummies
3. Binoid Gummies-Sour Strawberry: Best with 100% natural ingredients
Binoid Gummies are a tasty and juicy treat. They contain broad spectrum CBD and are THC-free. They are 100% natural, vegan, gluten, and GMO-free. This means you are consuming pure conscious gummies that will help you feel better if you're in pain.
Each bottle of Binoid CBD comes with 30 gummies with a total strength of 300 mg of CBD. A single gummy contains 10 mg of CBD and has a sour strawberry flavor. Binoid recommends taking one to two gummies 30 minutes after eating a meal or before bed. They also recommend you drink a small glass of water after consuming the gummies.
The gummies may take about 20 to 30 minutes before you can feel the effects. Beginners should take one CBD gummy and monitor how they feel. If one gummy isn't enough, then try two the next day.
Pros:
- Helps relieve pain
- Kosher Food Grade Quality Certified
- Fun sour strawberry flavor
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Need to drink water after consuming
- May take some time to figure out the right dosage
- Some people may not like the sour taste at the beginning
Learn more about Binoid
4. CBD:CBG Pain Relief Gummies – Mixed Berry: Best CBD gummies with CBG
The pain relief gummies contain two of the most powerful cannabinoids: CBD and CBG. CBG is known as the mother of all cannabinoids. Research shows that CBG is better for pain and inflammation than THC and CBD. It has more potent pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.
Each MoonWalkr gummy comes with 10 mg CBG and 25mg CBD. At a 2.5:1 ratio, these gummies include an optimized formula for pain relief. The CBD and CBG work synergistically to help manage and relieve various aches and pains. They also promote an overall sense of well-being.
The gummies are available in a bottle with 30 pieces. The gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and come in a mixed berry flavor that covers the taste of CBD and CBG well. You can buy a single bottle or take advantage of the two-pack offer and save. The serving size is one gummy every six hours or when needed.
Pros:
- Include CBD and CBG
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Mixed berry flavor
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Contains trace amounts of THC
- Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women
- Need to consult a doctor before using if you have other medical conditions.
Learn more about MoonWlkr
5. Leaf Remedy CBD Gummies Mixed Flavors: Best gummies with a potent dose of CBD
Leaf Remedy is a USA family-founded brand. It believes in the benefits of CBD and other natural alternatives. They seek to provide the highest quality and most effective CBD products on the market. As a result, they hope to give you the best values for a milligram of CBD per bottle than any other brand. Their products go through third-party testing and the results are available for review.
Leaf Remedy's CBD gummies contain full spectrum CBD oil. They contain less than 0.3% THC and are non-psychoactive. The CBD comes from US-grown hemp and is extracted using the Sub-Zero Extraction method. This method ensures the CBD extract only contains vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.
These full spectrum CBD gummies for pain contain a potent dose of CBD. Each gummy is packed with 50 mg of CBD. This makes it one of the strongest on the market. They can reduce pain and inflammation and help you feel better quickly.
While potent, the taste and texture are not bad. These gummies come in three different flavors in one jar. The flavors are Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Lime. To customize the taste to your liking, you can choose the finish of the gummy. Options include a sour or sugar finish.
A jar of Leaf Remedy gummies contains 30 pieces with a total of 1,500 mg of CBD. You can take one 50 mg CBD gummy every day or as needed. The buying option includes a one-time purchase and a subscribe and save option.
Pros:
- Full spectrum CBD
- Potent dose of CBD
- Available in three flavors with a sour or sugar finish option
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Contains THC
- You may need to consult with your doctor before using if on medication
Learn more about Leaf Remedy
6. Canna River - CBD Edible - Broad Spectrum Pain Red Berry Gummies: Best for pain and inflammation
Canna River CBD gummies contain broad spectrum hemp extract from non-GMO USA hemp. These gummies are packed with the right cannabinoids to deal with pain. They include CBD and CBG, the mother of all cannabinoids. CBG and CBD create a powerful combination to tackle both pain and inflammation. They work in synchrony to bring you fast relief from the aches and pains of everyday life.
These gummies contain 20 mg of broad spectrum CBD and 20 mg of CBG isolate. They are available for purchase in a 60-count bottle with a total of 400 mg of CBD. Flavor options include a mouth-watering red berry flavor.
Directions for use include taking one gummy if you're a beginner. If you are an experienced user, two gummies are the recommended dose. Although taking the gummy with food isn't required, it is recommended that you take it with food.
Pros:
- Contains both CBD and CBG
- Tackles both pain and inflammation
- Delicious berry flavor
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Dry mouth
- Consult with a doctor if you have existing medical conditions.
- Do not take if pregnant or nursing
Learn more about Canna River
7. Vegan CBD Gummies: Best vegan CBD gummies for pain
Calm by Wellness consists of a team of researchers, scientists, and farmers. They are committed to boosting your health and wellness. They do this by creating the best vegan CBD products you can find. Every batch of gummies goes through testing for quality and purity. It is then sent to a third-party lab for further testing to ensure safety.
Calm by Wellness CBD gummies gives you the best of both worlds. It brings together the fun aspect of gummies and the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD. These tasty and chewy vegan CBD gummies can support your overall health and wellness. They are helpful for pain and discomfort. CBD is known to promote a healthier body and mental state. If your chronic or acute pain is driving you crazy, this is the gummy for you.
These gummies are also cruelty-free and contain no animal products like gelatin. The CBD in the gummies comes from organic farms in the U.S. Therefore, their gummies are of the highest quality and potency. The gummies are also non-GMO, contain no harmful chemicals, and are low in sugar. Their natural sweetness comes from fruits that have been blended into each gummy.
Each container of these vegan CBD gummies comes with 30 pieces with a total of 300 mg of CBD. The amount of CBD per gummy is 10 mg. The bottle includes vegan gummies in various flavors. These include orange, hibiscus and strawberry, and guava. You can purchase one bottle or save 16% when you buy three or 23% when you buy six bottles. It is suggested that you take one to three gummies daily.
Pros:
- Vegan
- Great for pain relief and discomfort
- Comes in various flavors
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- Slightly weird texture
- Not for pregnant or nursing women
- Consult with a health care provider if you have existing medical conditions
Learn more about Calm by Wellness
How We Choose CBD Gummies for Pain?
The cannabis industry keeps improving. The results are great, and more people are raving about the benefits of CBD. This is why there are so many companies on the CBD market. However, not all CBD products are created equal.
To get the safest and most potent CBD products, you have to choose the CBD brand you purchase from carefully. Here are some of the factors we looked at before recommending these CBD gummies.
Brand Reputation
Every CBD gummy brand has a reputation built around its services. You can tell a lot about a brand based on its public reputation. What others say about them can let you know if they are a reliable and safe brand you can trust. CBD gummy brands with positive customer reviews were our choices. Many of them have been in the industry for years and provide high-quality CBD products.
Transparency
Another important factor is brand transparency. When it comes to CBD especially, you want all the details. This is why we chose brands that are open about their process from seed to shelf. If they are open about where they get their CBD extract and other ingredients from, that’s a good sign. We also looked at their extraction and manufacturing processes. A company with nothing to hide will provide these details and more. This is a good reason to trust that brand.
Product Safety
CBD gummies are to be ingested. These products go into your stomach, so they need to be safe for consumption. We looked for companies that subject their products to third-party testing. We also paid attention to their hemp source and how they extract their CBD oils. Other things we looked for were CBD concentrations and additional ingredients.
We chose brands that source their hemp from eco-conscious farms. They also perform safe practices and use safe ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade equipment.
Customer Satisfaction
People talk and leave reviews which makes it easy for us. We checked reviews on multiple platforms. This is how we knew which brands to recommend and which to stay away from. Past users mentioned details about the product like the effects, taste, and price. This is the information we used to make our final selections.
Factors to Consider Before Purchasing CBD Gummies
There’s a large amount of CBD brands, products, and services out there. If you’re not happy with our list and want to buy CBD gummies on your own, you need to be careful. Some CBD products can have awesome packaging but fail to do what you want them to do. You are safer with the brands we recommended. However, here are some important factors to keep in mind when buying CBD gummies for pain.
Hemp Source and Extraction Method
The first thing you need to pay attention to is the source of hemp. Try to choose a brand that sources its hemp from U.S. farms. Aside from growing high-quality hemp, U.S. farms adhere to U.S. laws for growing hemp. The other factor is the method used to extract the CBD. The most common methods include the CO2 method, steam distillation, and solvent extraction.
CBD Concentration
Moving on, you need to consider the CBD concentration. Look to see what concentration of CBG is in each gummy. Choose a concentration that aligns with your medical needs. You should also pay attention to the type of CBD in the gummy. The different types of CBD include full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate.
Full spectrum CBD contains all the cannabinoids in the hemp plant. It includes terpenes, flavonoids, and trace amounts of THC. Broad spectrum CBD contains all other cannabinoids except THC. Meanwhile, CBD isolate products only contain pure CBD.
Price
CBD products are available for different prices online. It's best to stick in the price range you can afford. However, be wary of CBD gummies that are dirt cheap. There are a few affordable brands that provide high-quality products on the market. Some brands even offer a chance to bundle up or subscribe and save.
Accessibility and Customer Services
Some brands go off the market after a very short run. This happens for various reasons like improper business management, etc.
If you are going to be using CBD gummies for a long time, choose a well-established brand. An established brand will give you the peace of mind you need. You'll have the assurance that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
To find an established brand, you can look for some tell-tale signs. These include their business approach, reputation, and demand. It's also a good sign if the brand offers customer-centered services. This shows that they are serious about hearing from you and sticking around for a long time.
Transparency
It is your responsibility to choose CBD gummies that won't get you into trouble. You can do this by choosing a brand that is transparent about all aspects of its product. Check their hemp source as well as the other ingredients. You should also pay close attention to the concentration of CBD and THC in the product. The other thing you want to review is the third-party test results.
What are the Main Benefits of CBD Gummies for Pain?
There have been several studies on the impact of CBD on pain relief. One study shows that cannabidiol possesses strong analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it potentially effective for pain relief.
CBD gummies for pain may have the following benefits:
- Chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and osteoarthritis relief
- Help with joint inflammation
- Improve sleeping disorder
- Stress and anxiety relief
- Improve focus
CBD Gummies for Pain FAQ
How Long Do CBD Gummies Take to Work for Pain?
The time varies and depends on several factors. These include your weight, height, and more. Other factors include the type of CBD and the concentration of CBD you're taking. CBD gummies can work in as little as a few hours. However, if you're looking for long-term relief, it can take longer. Some people may need to take CBD for weeks before feeling the effects of CBD gummies.
Do You Need a Prescription for CBD Gummies for Pain?
You don't need a prescription for CBD gummies as long as it comes from hemp. CBD from hemp is 100% federally legal within the United States.
How Many CBD Gummies Should I Eat for Pain Relief?
There is no standard dose of CBD. The amount of gummies you need depends on the level of pain you're feeling. it will also depend on the concentration of CBD in the gummy you purchased. It is best to start with a low dose if you're new to using CBD products. If you get no relief from the low dose, you can increase the dose as the days go by. Just remember to give yourself a few hours after taking the CBD gummy to see if you feel any relief.
What Are Some Side Effects of CBD Gummies?
CBD gummies from a reputable brand will have little to no side effects. This is because they would have been made with the best ingredients and the safest processes. However, some people may experience mild side effects. These include dry mouth, drowsiness, and nausea. To save yourself be sure to start with a low dose and work your way up. You should also follow the manufacturer's dosage recommendation.
Can CBD Gummies Get You High?
Most CBD gummies contain no THC. This means there is no chance that they'll get you high. Some gummies have THC but the amount is so small that you won't get high using the recommended dose.
Do CBD Gummies for Pain Show Up on a Drug Test?
Generally, no. This is because drug tests screen for other components like THC. Full spectrum CBD gummies contain THC which can cause concerns. However, the THC content is so low that it may not show up in a drug test. If you're subject to regular drug testing, try to stick with broad spectrum CBD gummies.
Are CBD Gummies Legal?
Different states have their own restrictions when it comes to CBD gummies. However, for the most part, they are legal once the CBD comes from hemp and the THC content is less than 0.3%.
Conclusion
CBD edibles like gummies are an excellent choice for relieving pain. Not only that but they can relax and calm the mind as well. All you have to do is make sure you choose CBD gummies from a reputable brand and master the dosage.
