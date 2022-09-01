7 Best CBD Gummies for Pain



ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.

Good for overall wellness

Uses broad spectrum CBD

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Drowsiness

Slight aftertaste

Pricey

Contains full spectrum CBD

Vegan friendly

Potent dose of CBD and THC

Third-party tested

Can cause psychotropic effects (get you high)

Drowsiness

Dry mouth Learn more about the Delta-9 THC Gummies



Helps relieve pain

Kosher Food Grade Quality Certified

Fun sour strawberry flavor

Third-party tested

Need to drink water after consuming

May take some time to figure out the right dosage

Some people may not like the sour taste at the beginning





Include CBD and CBG

Vegan and gluten-free

Mixed berry flavor

Third-party tested

Contains trace amounts of THC

Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women

Need to consult a doctor before using if you have other medical conditions.

Full spectrum CBD

Potent dose of CBD

Available in three flavors with a sour or sugar finish option

Third-party tested

Contains THC

You may need to consult with your doctor before using if on medication

Will not provide a refund for requests made after 14 days of purchasing.

Contains both CBD and CBG

Tackles both pain and inflammation

Delicious berry flavor

Third-party tested

Dry mouth

Consult with a doctor if you have existing medical conditions.

Do not take if pregnant or nursing

Vegan

Great for pain relief and discomfort

Comes in various flavors

Third-party tested

Slightly weird texture

Not for pregnant or nursing women

Consult with a health care provider if you have existing medical conditions

Chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and osteoarthritis relief

Help with joint inflammation

Improve sleeping disorder

Stress and anxiety relief

Improve focus



– The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of San Antonio Current, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.