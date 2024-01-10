What to know about the 2024 Third Coast Cocktail Summit, happening now through Jan. 13

At the Third Coast Cocktail Summit, attendees will get an immersive experience into San Antonio's cocktail scene. With a plethora of events from mixology classes to bar crawls, there is something for everyone. Professional bartenders and mixologists can hone their craft with engaging workshops and seminars while beer aficionados can sample some of the best local brews. Attendees can even visit some of San Antonio's most renowned drinking destinations.

The Third Coast Cocktail Summit is an opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business, network with like-minded individuals, and experience all that San Antonio has to offer. Get your tickets now and be sure to join us for a fun-filled celebration of the city's unique cocktail culture!

Please make plans to join us for the Third Coast Cocktail Summit:

January 9-13, 2024.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

BarSmarts Practical | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM |$50

(The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216)

BarSmarts Practical is an opportunity to certify your ability to make and serve classic drinks, to be inspired by some of the best practitioners in the trade and learn meaningful skills that will make your bar service better.

These events are open to anyone that has completed the online BarSmarts program (Basics and Professional levels). Attendees of Cocktail Summit are eligible for a 50% discount by entering promo code: THIRDCOAST on the Checkout screen.



Happy Hours and Parties:

5:00 PM

La Ruina with Nochelun and Abasolo (410 Austin St. SATX 78215)



5:00 PM

Three Star Bar with Pernod Ricard (521 E Grayson St. SATX 78215)

6:00 PM

Blue Box with Brown-Forman (312 Pearl Parkway, SATX 78215)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

The Tasting Space (12PM to 4:30PM)



(The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216)

Education

All Education Takes Place at Culinaria at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Road, Suite 103, SA, TX 78216, unless otherwise noted.

12:00 PM to 3:00 PM



Certified Bourbon Steward (Bending Branch) $75

Perfect for the bourbon enthusiast, learn from this in-depth program covering topics of bourbon descriptors, the heritage, aging and distilling and much more.

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Beer Making with Brandon Petit at Idle Beer (414 Brooklyn Ave, SATX 78215)

1:15 PM to 2:00 PM

Women in the Industry (Jody Newman)

2:15 PM to 3:00 PM

How to Taste Spirits Like a Pro, Sponsored by Pernod Ricard with Misty Kalkofen and Jacques Bezuidenhout

3:00 PM to 3:45 PM

Bartending 101 with Michael Neff

SPIRITED DINNERS, HAPPY HOURS & PARTIES:

4:30 PM

Weathered Souls Brewery with Marcus Baskerville and Chef Nicola Blaque (606 Embassy Row, SATX 78216)

5:00 PM

Esquire Tavern with Lost Irish (155 E Commerce St. SATX 78205)

7:00 PM

Low Country with Mijenta (318 Martinez St, SATX 78205)

8:00 PM

Francis Bogside & Blaine’s with Ranch and Derel Spirits (1170 E Commerce St. SATX 78205)

9:30 PM

Grown Up Story Time at Tony's Siesta with Milam & Greene and Matthew Rangel (206 Brooklyn Ave, SATX 78215)

10:00 PM

Maeve (818 Austin St., SATX 78208)





THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

The Tasting Space (12PM to 4:30PM)

(The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216)

Education

All Education Takes Place at Culinaria at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Road, Suite 103, SA, TX 78216, unless otherwise noted.

Education:



12:00 PM to 1:00 PM



Hiring/Keeping Talent with Kayla French, Brandon Howard and Scott Ota

People make your business grow, and it’s the relationships that keep your culture together. Learn how to hire and cultivate talent, and watch your people rise.

12:30 PM to 1:15 PM

Beyond the Bar with Lillian Oler

Bartending can open doors to many opportunities, should anyone choose to explore what lies beyond the bar.

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Flair Class at Idle Beer Hall with Michael Guzman (Limited Space! (414 Brooklyn Ave, SATX 78215)

1:30 PM to 2:15 PM

Mezcal (Jon Smolensky/Los Siete Misterios)

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Hospitality Principles with Fabien Jacob and Scott Otta

Service is black and white. Hospitality is color. For employers and employees alike, this seminar will help you create a meaningful connection between your team and your guests.

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Setting Boundaries with Rania Zayyat and Scott Otta

Geared towards the relationship between employees and employers, this seminar will help teach you how to identify and set boundaries in a healthy and professional way.

HAPPY HOURS, SPIRITED DINNERS & PARTIES:

3:30 PM

Sazerac at Idle Beer Hall

6:00 PM

Near Dark with Fernet Branca and Mijenta - Heard Game Night (1024 S Presa St. SATX 78210)

6:00 PM

Spirited Dinner at (Menu) Southerleigh Fine Foods with High West (136 E Grayson St. SATX 78215)

6:30 PM

Stixs & Stone Dinner (5718 Wurzbach Rd. SATX 78238)

6:30 PM

Meadow Dinner with Tito's Vodka Tickets Here (555 W Bitters Road, SATX 78216)

7:00 PM

Bar 1919 Happy Hour with Redemption Rye, Gray Whale Gin, Bib & Tucker Bourbon and Cantera Negra Tequila (1420 S Alamo, SATX 78204)

10:00 PM

Amor Eterno (540 S Presa St. SATX 78205)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

The Tasting Space (12PM to 4:30PM)

(The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216)

EDUCATION

All Education Takes Place at Culinaria at The Alley on Bitters, 555 W Bitters Road, Suite 103, SA, TX 78216, unless otherwise noted.

12:00 PM to 12:45 PM

Uncork Texas Wines - Building a Wine List

1:00 PM to 1:45 PM

Super Juice with Myles Worrell

2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Cider 101 with AVAL

3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Island Getaway Rum with Stephanie Houston

3:30 PM to 4:15 PM

Gray Whale Gin Lab with Jacki Schromm

HAPPY HOURS & PARTIES

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Casa Hernan Cantina Happy Hour (411 E Cevallos, SATX 78204)

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Botika Happy Hour with Genji (303 Pearl Pkwy, SATX 78215)

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Paramour and Colette with Milam & Greene (102 9th St, SATX 78215)

9:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Gimme Gimme Happy Hour with Fernet Branca (803 S St Mary's St, SATX 78205)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Beer Break 2:00 PM at The Friendly Spot (943 S Alamo St. San Antonio, TX 78205)

The Summit Cocktail Party

Disco Fever at the Witte Museum

3801 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

7:00 PM Uncork Texas Wines VIP Hour

8:00 PM General Admission

It's a Disco Party shaken, stirred, and chilled with a twist. This cocktail party comes to life with a mix of talented industry professionals showing off their skills at the bar and chefs bringing the tastiest bites. Sip, indulge, and dance the night away. The evening features cocktails and culinary creations with music to complete the fun. Dress casually or formally, but grab something Disco-themed to complete your look!

