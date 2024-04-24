New San Antonio burger spot Smash'd takes over Hello Paradise space

Instagram / smashd_satx
Smash'd is now open at 520 E. Grayson St.
New homegrown burger spot Smash'd has begun serving inside the former home of Pearl-area casual concepts Hello Paradise and Summer Camp, the business' owners revealed in social media posts.
Smash'd opened quietly at 520 E. Grayson St. about two weeks ago under the leadership of Brandon Peterson, known for his work at now-shuttered
south-of-downtown barbecue joint Bandit BBQ. Tiki-inspired
Hello Paradise and casual burger-and-coney
Summer Camp both tried to operate from the largely outdoor location, but neither lasted long.
As the name suggests, Smash'd's star attractions are its smashburgers, thus known for crisp, seared edges that come from being smashed onto the grill with a spatula. The menu also includes chicken burgers, burritos, appetizers, desserts and a limited number of signature cocktails and whiskey-based tipples.
Smash'd sources its Wagyu beef and antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken from Texas ranchers, according to its menu.
Smash'd is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
