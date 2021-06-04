Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Strip Clubs, Slide the Slopes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM

This week, Current readers were all about taking it off. By that, we mean our two most-read stories involved places where little clothing is required: strip clubs and water parks.

The story getting the top number of views detailed a new Texas law requiring strip club workers and patrons alike to be 21 years of age, a move proponents said would make it easier for thwart child sex trafficking.



Meanwhile, the runner up was about Slide the Slopes, a three-mile complex of inflatable water slides that will be setting up near San Antonio for part of the summer. We're sure plenty of you would love to check it out if Mother Nature ever stops dumping rain on us.

Clothing is optional as you peruse the rest of our most-read stories below:

10. Bob Saget's one-night stop in San Antonio promises new stand-up from a dirty old favorite

9. Exploring San Antonio’s country music history, from Red River Dave to the Lonesome Rose

8. Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to defund the Texas Legislature after Democrats kill off voting bill

7. Analysis: After hinting at 'George Floyd Act' last year, Gov. Greg Abbott goes all in on law and order

6. Celebrity Fan Fest to bring Marvel, Star Wars actors to San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer

5. Texas Viking Festival will turn Central Texas ranch into a Norse village for summer solstice

4. Texas high school valedictorian scraps her planned speech to blast Texas' 'heartbeat' abortion bill

3. Ted Cruz tries to insult Kamala Harris with Monty Python clip, and Twitter throws it right back at him

2. New inflatable waterpark Slide the Slopes will open north of San Antonio on June 10

1. Texas Governor signs new law requiring strip club employees and patrons to be at least 21

