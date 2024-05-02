Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

New art exhibition 'Huntopia' debuts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Saturday

The exhibition features works by internationally acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem.

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The exhibition showcases sprawling sculptural representations of his three Bs: bunnies, birds and butterflies. - Courtesy Image / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Image / San Antonio Botanical Garden
The exhibition showcases sprawling sculptural representations of his three Bs: bunnies, birds and butterflies.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden's newest art exhibition, "Huntopia," celebrates internationally acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem, who's built a prolific career as both a painter and sculptor.

Slonem's work has appeared in more than 350 exhibitions including those at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

This exhibition — Slonem's outdoor sculpture debut — showcases sprawling sculptural representations of his three Bs: bunnies, birds and butterflies. In addition to the sculptures, the exhibition will include Slonem works created from tens of thousands of hand-cut, hand-applied pieces of colored glass.

Guided tours will be available weekly, along with occasional workshops in tie-dyeing, printmaking and cocktail mixing. A grand opening ceremony for San Antonio Botanical Garden members will take place Thursday, May 2, and the entire "Huntopia" exhibition is included in the price of garden admission.

$13-$22, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 4-Nov. 3, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Charles Barkley rips Galveston beaches, San Antonio women in latest on-air rants

By Michael Karlis

Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.

Public tours of San Antonio's Tower Life Building available for limited time

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's 31-floor Tower Life will undergo renovations this summer.

Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng is bringing his Love to Hate It Tour to San Antonio Saturday

By Amber Esparza

Chieng got his start in 2015 as a correspondent for The Daily Show.

Report shows dating aid Tinder is the app most users want to delete

By Nina Rangel

Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows.

Comic Book Hero: Indie-comics legend Steve Rude presenting free painting workshop in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Steve Rude’s work draws inspiration from comic artists such as Jack Kirby along with American illustrators including Norman Rockwell and Andrew Loomis. While adept at penciling and inking, Rude is revered for his dynamic painting skills.

Charles Barkley rips Galveston beaches, San Antonio women in latest on-air rants

By Michael Karlis

Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.

Report shows dating aid Tinder is the app most users want to delete

By Nina Rangel

Folks are tired of Tinder, new data shows.

San Antonio Spurs heading to Paris next season for two-game series against Pacers

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama played for Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last season.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us