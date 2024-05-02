New art exhibition 'Huntopia' debuts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Saturday

click to enlarge
The exhibition showcases sprawling sculptural representations of his three Bs: bunnies, birds and butterflies.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden's newest art exhibition, "Huntopia," celebrates internationally acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem, who's built a prolific career as both a painter and sculptor.
Slonem's work has appeared in more than 350 exhibitions including those at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
This exhibition — Slonem's outdoor sculpture debut — showcases sprawling sculptural representations of his three Bs: bunnies, birds and butterflies. In addition to the sculptures, the exhibition will include Slonem works created from tens of thousands of hand-cut, hand-applied pieces of colored glass.
Guided tours will be available weekly, along with occasional workshops in tie-dyeing, printmaking and cocktail mixing. A grand opening ceremony for San Antonio Botanical Garden members will take place Thursday, May 2, and the entire "Huntopia" exhibition is included in the price of garden admission.
$13-$22, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 4-Nov. 3, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
