San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

Online entrepreneurs have already begun reselling the sold-out sneakers on eBay for nearly double the retail price.

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage.
The Nike G.T. Hustle 2 "Victor Wembanyama" basketball sneaker sold out within minutes of going on sale Wednesday morning, according to unlucky Spurs fans venting their frustrations online.

The anticipated alien-themed shoes went on sale via Nike’s website at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Despite a $170 price tag, the kicks sold out within minutes, leaving Wemby enthusiasts, including San Antonio sports podcaster Carolina Teague, empty-handed.

“Tried to buy Victor Wembanyama Nike shoe 3 minutes ago,” Teague posted on social media platform X. “Shoes in my size completely sold out in 2 minutes. Multiple shoes are sold out. Boys were removed from the Nike SNKRS app. SOLD OUT IN TWO MINUTES. Absolutely freaking insane.”
KENS5 sports reporter Tom Petrini faced similar problems trying to get his hands on the coveted footwear.

“Wemby’s shoe sold out in every size in like 5 minutes lmao,” Petrini tweeted.
Debuted by Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars scrimmage, the shoes pay tribute to the Spurs center's "extraterrestrial" nickname. That handle stems from Wemby's “mythical skills” that could make one question whether the 2024 Rookie of the Year was “imported from another planet,” according to Nike’s website.

But not every Spurs fan ended up empty handed.

San Antonio real estate agent Eric Salinas, who was lucky enough to land a pair of the sought-after sneakers, posted a photo of his purchase on X. "Office swag," he tweeted.
It’s unclear when the Nike shoes will be back in stock. However, online entrepreneurs have already begun reselling them on eBay for nearly double the retail price.

