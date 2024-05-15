San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

The anticipated alien-themed shoes went on sale via Nike’s website at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Despite a $170 price tag, the kicks sold out within minutes, leaving Wemby enthusiasts, including San Antonio sports podcaster Carolina Teague, empty-handed.
“Tried to buy Victor Wembanyama Nike shoe 3 minutes ago,” Teague posted on social media platform X. “Shoes in my size completely sold out in 2 minutes. Multiple shoes are sold out. Boys were removed from the Nike SNKRS app. SOLD OUT IN TWO MINUTES. Absolutely freaking insane.”
KENS5 sports reporter Tom Petrini faced similar problems trying to get his hands on the coveted footwear.
Tried to buy Victor Wembanyama’s Nike shoe 3 minutes ago.— Carolina Teague - The Mic Slayer (@CTtheMicSlayer) May 15, 2024
Shoes in my size are completely sold out in 2 minutes. Multiple shoes are sold out. Boys were removed from the Nike SNKRS app.
SOLD OUT IN TWO MINUTES!
Absolutely freaking insane. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/qc6Dz1S0AG
“Wemby’s shoe sold out in every size in like 5 minutes lmao,” Petrini tweeted.
Debuted by Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars scrimmage, the shoes pay tribute to the Spurs center's "extraterrestrial" nickname. That handle stems from Wemby's “mythical skills” that could make one question whether the 2024 Rookie of the Year was “imported from another planet,” according to Nike’s website.
Wemby’s shoe sold out in every size in like 5 minutes lmao pic.twitter.com/uZuGLOCN4e— Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 15, 2024
But not every Spurs fan ended up empty handed.
San Antonio real estate agent Eric Salinas, who was lucky enough to land a pair of the sought-after sneakers, posted a photo of his purchase on X. "Office swag," he tweeted.
It’s unclear when the Nike shoes will be back in stock. However, online entrepreneurs have already begun reselling them on eBay for nearly double the retail price.
Office swag.— Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) May 15, 2024
It’s a new era @wemby. 👽 pic.twitter.com/GsTUEeITHt
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed