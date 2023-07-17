Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Cannabis industry launches first super PAC ahead of 2024 election

'We’ll support candidates who are advancing reform and oppose those who are blocking it,' a top official at the U.S. Cannabis Council said.

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 10:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Legalize America super PAC's funders want to raise money via round-up donations from customers at dispensaries. - Unsplash / Cova Software
Unsplash / Cova Software
Legalize America super PAC's funders want to raise money via round-up donations from customers at dispensaries.
The U.S. cannabis industry has formed its first super PAC and hopes to have it rolling money into political campaigns in time for the 2024 election season.

A new bipartisan super PAC called Legalize America launched last month with the backing of the U.S. Cannabis Council and key cannabis-related businesses, according to a MarketWatch report. Unlike traditional political action committees, super PACs can accept unlimited sums of money from donors but are barred from directly coordinating with candidates.

Legalize America's backers said they want to fund it via round-up donations from customers at dispensaries, according to MarketWatch. Such a test program is expected to get underway this summer at an unspecified location, followed by a rollout to businesses with multi-state retail chains.

“We’ll support candidates who are advancing reform and oppose those who are blocking it,” U.S. Cannabis Council Senior Vice President of Public Affairs David Culver told the financial news site.

Among the super PAC's corporate backers are Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Cronos Group and Dutchie, according to MarketWatch.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs exploring option of downtown arena to keep Wemby on board

By Michael Karlis

The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA.

Grease film stars head to San Antonio this weekend for Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Macks Cook

Celebrity guests will include members of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds.

Mexico files diplomatic complaint over Gov. Greg Abbott’s floating border barriers

By Noah Alcala Bach, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott last month signed a package or border security laws adopted by the Texas Legislature.

NBA commissioner praises Victor Wembanyama's handling of Britney Spears debacle

By Michael Karlis

Following his stellar 27-point performance against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that he was planning to "disappear from the media," for awhile.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us