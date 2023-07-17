Cannabis industry launches first super PAC ahead of 2024 election

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Cova Software
Legalize America super PAC's funders want to raise money via round-up donations from customers at dispensaries.
The U.S. cannabis industry has formed its first super PAC and hopes to have it rolling money into political campaigns in time for the 2024 election season.
A new bipartisan super PAC called Legalize America launched last month with the backing of the U.S. Cannabis Council and key cannabis-related businesses, according to a MarketWatch report
. Unlike traditional political action committees, super PACs can accept unlimited sums of money from donors but are barred from directly coordinating with candidates.
Legalize America's backers said they want to fund it via round-up donations from customers at dispensaries, according to MarketWatch. Such a test program is expected to get underway this summer at an unspecified location, followed by a rollout to businesses with multi-state retail chains.
“We’ll support candidates who are advancing reform and oppose those who are blocking it,” U.S. Cannabis Council Senior Vice President of Public Affairs David Culver told the financial news site.
Among the super PAC's corporate backers are Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Cronos Group and Dutchie, according to MarketWatch.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed