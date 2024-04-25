Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Online cockup exposes San Antonio Magazine site visitors to full-frontal nudity

An event touting the World Naked Bike ride and featuring both a man and woman baring all was on the mag's site since late last year.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge An ad on San Antonio Magazine's website promoting the World Naked Bike Ride's San Antonio appearance featured rather revealing details. - Screen Capture courtesy of Susie Hamilton
Screen Capture courtesy of Susie Hamilton
An ad on San Antonio Magazine's website promoting the World Naked Bike Ride's San Antonio appearance featured rather revealing details.
Four months after its purchase by Express-News owner Hearst Corp., San Antonio Magazine put the family jewels on full display.

On Wednesday, the glossy mag's webpage greeted visitors with a reader-submitted calendar post featuring full-frontal male and female nudity to promote an upcoming World Naked Bike Ride. That skin-baring event will roll into San Antonio June 15 near the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Spa, whose name appeared below the naked man's dangling member in one of the posts.

A tipster — tee-hee-hee — with keen eyes captured two versions of the calendar item and shared them with the Current. (Note that the Current added the eggplant and peach emojis to the screen capture to hide the naughty bits. While we're not averse to NSFW pics, limp Johnsons may be a little much.)

In a Facebook post, the follower who offered up the screen captures said she tried to alert San Antonio Magazine about the free willie 17 days ago but it wasn't taken down until Wednesday. The scandalous link now displays a 404 error. 

In a statement, San Antonio Magazine Editor Jennifer McInnis said she removed the event as soon as she was made aware via the Facebook post. The penis-freeing posts were submitted by a reader and approved in November before Hearst's purchase, she added.

"No events have been published since Hearst Texas purchased the magazine in December 2024, and there were plans to discontinue this feature," McInnis said. "Once this event was brought to my attention, the event was immediately taken down, and the event submission calendar is no longer available."

Full disclosure: the Current’s parent company, Chava Communications, also submitted a bid to purchase San Antonio Magazine when Austin-based Open Sky Media Inc. allowed the pub to go flaccid late last year. Ultimately, the bid went to Hearst — but not before Open Sky inadvertently emailed Chava brass Hearst's contract to buy the mag.

Oops-a-daisy.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

