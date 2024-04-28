Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

The incident took place early Sunday morning as Fiesta was winding down.

By on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 at 10:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event.
Two people are dead and four more injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at Market Square as Fiesta was winding down, according to San Antonio police.

In a 2 a.m. tweet, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said two suspects who fired shots at each other at Market Square had died and four other people received non-life threatening injuries. A pair of SAPD officers who fired on the suspects are uninjured, he said.

An SAPD spokesperson told TV station KSAT that two of the injured people were taken to area medical facilities, while the other two were examined and released at the scene.

Witnesses said the incident took place after two young men opened at Market Square's Fiesta celebration, according to KSAT. However, police hadn’t yet provided more details at that time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

DeLorean Motors Reimagined, Brandon Herrera: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera holds up a replica Romanian RPK his campaign is raffling off.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Online cockup exposes San Antonio Magazine site visitors to full-frontal nudity

By Sanford Nowlin

An ad on San Antonio Magazine's website promoting the World Naked Bike Ride's San Antonio appearance featured rather revealing details.

Texas DPS could pursue criminal investigation into photojournalist arrested at UT-Austin protest

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Carlos, a FOX 7 photojournalist, lays on the ground as he is arrested while covering a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Texas at Austin on April 24, 2024.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

New reporting requirements for life-saving abortions worry some doctors

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Members of the public and media listen during the Texas Medical Board Full Board Meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin, Texas on Mar. 22, 2024. All the seats in the room were filled as everyone listened while they talked about agenda item number 28, ‘Consideration and possible action on rules regarding exceptions to the ban on abortions.’

Critics lash out at Gov. Greg Abbott for journalist's arrest at UT protest

By Michael Karlis

A view of the University of Texas Tower in Austin.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us