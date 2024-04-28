2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

In a 2 a.m. tweet, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said two suspects who fired shots at each other at Market Square had died and four other people received non-life threatening injuries. A pair of SAPD officers who fired on the suspects are uninjured, he said.
An SAPD spokesperson told TV station KSAT that two of the injured people were taken to area medical facilities, while the other two were examined and released at the scene.
Witnesses said the incident took place after two young men opened at Market Square's Fiesta celebration, according to KSAT. However, police hadn’t yet provided more details at that time.
