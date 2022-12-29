Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures

The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during a rally at City Hall. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during a rally at City Hall.
The petition drive to decriminalize low levels of cannabis possession in San Antonio, among other criminal justice reforms, is just 5,000 signatures shy of the organizers' goal of 35,000, KABB 29 reports.

Ananda Tomas, executive director of Act 4 SA, one of the drive's organizers, told the TV station that volunteers are "getting close to 30,000 signatures total."

Act 4 SA and partners including Ground Game Texas, which has worked on successful decriminalization drives statewide, want to get 35,000 registered voters to sign the petition. If the city verifies the authenticity of 20,000 of those, the initiative would go to San Antonio voters in May.

The groups' San Antonio Justice Charter proposal would let voters decide whether to expand the city charter to codify cite-and-release policies for low levels of pot, decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.

"The decriminalization of cannabis is the most popular by far," Tomas told KABB.

