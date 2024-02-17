FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Medical cannabis firm Texas Original opens its first permanent pickup spot in San Antonio

The company also operates three prescription drop-off points in San Antonio, but officials say the permanent storefront will be more convenient for patients.

By on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 at 10:53 am

click to enlarge Texas Original now operates six brick-and-mortar locations where patients can pick up their prescriptions under the state's medical marijuana program. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Original
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original
Texas Original now operates six brick-and-mortar locations where patients can pick up their prescriptions under the state's medical marijuana program.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of the state's three approved medical cannabis suppliers, has opened its first permanent prescription pickup location in San Antonio, officials said Friday.

Located near Alamo Heights, the new storefront at 1464 Austin Highway, Suite 104, will operate 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Texas Original has three other drop-off points in the San Antonio area, but they're not standalone stores and patients are only able to collect prescriptions once weekly.

"One of the principal deterrents in the past for people [using the state's medical cannabis program] is that they don't want to wait a week to pick up the medication they need," Texas Original CEO Nico Richardson said of its new brick-and-mortar site.

Richardson's company also operates five other permanent pickup stores, which are spread between Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. The locations aren't walk-in dispensaries, meaning a patient already must be enrolled in the state's so-called Compassionate Use Program to make purchases there.

Texas Original, which has teased plans for a permanent location here since late 2022, has several thousand patients in the San Antonio area, Richardson said. Statewide, nearly 80,000 people have enrolled in Texas' medical pot program, a fraction of the estimated 1.5 million who are eligible, according to the Houston Chronicle.

This week, Texas Original also introduced its first cannabis-enhanced chocolate product. The company advertises its Dark Chocolate Bites as the state’s first medical cannabis chocolates made with Rick Simpson Oil, an extract that includes all the cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, proteins and other potentially beneficial compounds found in the cannabis plant.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

