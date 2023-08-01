Medical cannabis supplier goodblend opening San Antonio storefront

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / goodblend A goodblend employee works with a prospective patient at a promotional event in Austin.

Texas cannabis supplier goodblend next month will open a retail shop for patients enrolled in Texas' limited medical marijuana program.Goodblend is one of three approved suppliers under Texas' Compassionate Use Program and is on pace to be the first to open a permanent distribution point in the Alamo City. Up to this point, approved suppliers have made scheduled deliveries to clinics and other spots for San Antonio patients to pick up their cannabis products.The new 2,000-square-foot store, located at 18720 Stone Oak Parkway #107, is scheduled for a grand opening the week of Aug. 26-27, according to goodblend officials. It will employ five people.Goodblend will celebrate the opening with a visit by its 36-foot mobile clinic, a retrofitted bus with individual consultation booths, where prospective patients can meet with clinicians for same-day enrollment. At present, the company has no plans to operate its retail spot as a clinic.Qualifying patients who visit the CannaBus that weekend will receive a discounted $99 prescription and will be able to spin a wheel for a shot at a free prescription as well, officials also said.One other state-approved cannabis supplier — Texas Original — has said it plans to open a San Antonio storefront by the end of the year. Officials haven't shared the proposed location.Texas' medical cannabis program — one of the most restrictive in the United States — is open to patients with PTSD, all forms of cancer and a variety of other ailments. Advocates lobbied during this year's legislative session to expand eligibility to include pain patients but were unsuccessful.