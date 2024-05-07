Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Medical cannabis vendor Goodblend opens first San Antonio pickup location

Goodblend's San Antonio storefront joins similar locations in Austin and Plano, and the company is also looking to open a permanent site in Houston.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Goodblend currently operates pick-up locations in Austin, Plano and San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / Goodblend
Courtesy Photo / Goodblend
Goodblend currently operates pick-up locations in Austin, Plano and San Antonio.
Austin-based Goodblend, one of three suppliers approved under Texas' limited medical marijuana program, on Tuesday opened its first permanent San Antonio pickup location.

The Goodblent storefront at 18720 Stone Oak Parkway will allow qualifying patients who place online orders for the prescriptions to pick them up the following day. Prior to the opening, patients had to schedule pickups around timed deliveries to a partner medical office in the Alamo City.

"If you place an order, you should be able to pick it up seven days a week," said Terrence Baugh, Goodblend's community relations manager. "We're always looking to provide more accessibility for patients."

Goodblend's San Antonio storefront joins similar locations in Austin and Plano, and the company is also looking to open a permanent site in Houston, Baugh said. Under current state rules, medical cannabis suppliers can't store product at retail sites overnight, so they must be shipped back to Goodblend's Austin headquarters nightly.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, another state-approved medical cannabis supplier, opened its first permanent San Antonio prescription pickup location in February.

Goodblend's Alamo City storefront operates 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Support Us