New poll shows most Texans want marijuana legalized, but Gov. Greg Abbott says he won't budge

The governor said he supports reducing possession penalties but won't support legalizing weed.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 10:05 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event. Apparently, the "tea" in that name has nothing to do with the kind you smoke. - INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORABBOTT
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event. Apparently, the "tea" in that name has nothing to do with the kind you smoke.
Don't hold your breath for Gov. Greg Abbott to sign legislation legalizing recreational cannabis in Texas.

The two-term Republican told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that, despite recent polls showing that the majority of Texans support legalization, he believes it should remain illegal for recreational purposes.

In comments during a North Texas business roundtable, Abbott told the paper his view is unchanged from prior statements in which he said pot possession should be dropped to a Class C misdemeanor but still remain on the books as a crime.

“We don’t need to be stockpiling in our jails and prisons will people who are arrested for minor possession allegations,” Abbott said.

In contrast, the governor's Democratic rival in the November election, Beto O'Rourke supports the full legalization of cannabis in the state. Currently, legal weed in the Lone Star State is only available through a restrictive medical cannabis program that limits its potency and what maladies it can be prescribed for.

A new Dallas Morning News-University of Tyler poll shows Abbott ahead of O'Rourke by seven points in the gubernatorial race. But that same poll suggests Texans' views on weed align more closely with O'Rourke's — 60% of respondents support legalizing pot for recreational use, while 83% want it legal for medical use.

Abbott's continued opposition also appears to fly in the face of a national trend. Recreational marijuana is now legal in 18 states, including neighboring New Mexico, while Texas' other surrounding states — Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas — have approved robust medical cannabis programs.

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Texas medical cannabis supplier will sell smaller gummy packages for new users and those on a budget

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas medical cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is offering a smaller packaging option.

Four more states are likely to legalize cannabis this year. Texas isn't one of them.

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a longtime opponent of legal weed in Texas.

Austin voters casting ballots to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana, ban "no-knock" warrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin voters will decide in the current election whether they want to decriminalize pot.

Austin voters pass measure stopping low-level pot arrests and no-knock warrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Prop A supporters including Democratic U.S. House candidate Greg Casar (fourth from left) pose with signs.

May 4, 2022

