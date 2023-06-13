North Texas city council ignores cannabis decriminalization ordinance passed by voters

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Jeff W
Final approval of the measure would mean a major victory for cannabis advocates, who have long pushed to expand Texas' medical marijuana program.
Six months after a ballot proposition that would end arrests for small amounts of cannabis possession got 70% support from Denton voters, the city council of the North Texas is showing its middle finger to local voters, according to a CBS News report
.
Denton's council voted 4-3 last Tuesday against adopting the ordinance overwhelmingly supported by voters, CBS reports.
More than 30 people spoke ahead of the council vote, including supporters of decriminalization, who argued that residents have medical and therapeutic uses for the plant, according to the report. However, Denton police officers told the council that cannabis possession cases can help authorities uncover gang activity and illegal weapons.
During the meeting, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said Denton police still have the discretion not to arrest people caught with small amounts of weed, CBS reports.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed