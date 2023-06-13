VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

North Texas city council ignores cannabis decriminalization ordinance passed by voters

Voters in Denton passed the ordinance six months ago with 70% approval.

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 12:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Final approval of the measure would mean a major victory for cannabis advocates, who have long pushed to expand Texas' medical marijuana program. - Unsplash / Jeff W
Unsplash / Jeff W
Final approval of the measure would mean a major victory for cannabis advocates, who have long pushed to expand Texas' medical marijuana program.
Six months after a ballot proposition that would end arrests for small amounts of cannabis possession got 70% support from Denton voters, the city council of the North Texas is showing its middle finger to local voters, according to a CBS News report.

Denton's council voted 4-3 last Tuesday against adopting the ordinance overwhelmingly supported by voters, CBS reports.

More than 30 people spoke ahead of the council vote, including supporters of decriminalization, who argued that residents have medical and therapeutic uses for the plant, according to the report. However, Denton police officers told the council that cannabis possession cases can help authorities uncover gang activity and illegal weapons.

During the meeting, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said Denton police still have the discretion not to arrest people caught with small amounts of weed, CBS reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Record number of U.S. workers testing positive for cannabis, according to study

By Sanford Nowlin

The upward trend in pot tests coming positive after workplace accidents followed the legalization of marijuana in a growing number of states.

Dwindling legislative clock suggests Texas' cannabis reform bills will die in the state Senate

By Sanford Nowlin

Cannabis reform in Texas looks increasingly unlikely this legislative session.

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio group behind Little Em's, Restaurant Claudine to launch Warehouse Diner July 8

By Brandon Rodriguez

Warehouse Diner is situated adjacent to Go Fish Wine Bar.

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us