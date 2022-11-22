Online CBD company Flower Moon Botanicals opens New Braunfels retail spot

Flower Moon focuses on CBD and hemp products grown and processed in Texas.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Flower Moon Botanicals is now selling from a retail trailer. - Facebook / Flower Moon Botanicals
Facebook / Flower Moon Botanicals
Flower Moon Botanicals is now selling from a retail trailer.
Those seeking relief and relaxation from CBD and hemp but living in San Antonio city limits now have another option.

Flower Moon Botanicals has opened a retail trailer in New Braunfels after starting business earlier this year as an online retailer. The mobile dispensary is located adjacent to Pedego Electric Bicycles' storefront at 133 Hampe St., according to details shared online.

Operated by Shelly Peebles and Margaret Green, Flower Moon focuses on CBD and hemp products grown and processed in Texas, according to a report from Community Impact.

Peebles told the news site she met Green while discussing options for dealing with chronic pain. Although she was initially skeptical about CBD based on an early bad experience, she eventually came around after trying higher-quality products.

Indeed, Peebles' turnaround was so great that she eventually obtained enough training to become certified as a ganjier, according to Community impact. For the unfamiliar, that's someone with enough cannabis-related training to have a designation similar to that of a wine sommelier.

