San Antonio ranks among the least weed-friendly cities in the United States in new study

The Alamo City's poor ranking appears to be related to Texas' restrictive medical marijuana program.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio and other Texas cities suffer from a lack of dispensaries, which are difficult to open under existing Texas law. - Unsplash / Budding
Unsplash / Budding
San Antonio and other Texas cities suffer from a lack of dispensaries, which are difficult to open under existing Texas law.
Say it ain't so, stoners!

San Antonio is among the least weed-friendly big U.S. cities, according to a new study that analyzes the legal availability of cannabis, its prices, dispensary availability and doctors who write prescriptions in the nation's 50 largest urban areas.

The report, released Tuesday, ranks San Antonio as the tenth-worst place for cannabis, which likely comes down to Texas' restrictive medical marijuana program, one of the most limited in the nation.

The Alamo City's score was dragged down by its comparative lack of dispensaries and high prices for quality cannabis, both affected by Texas' stringent medical pot rules. And, needless to say, recreational use is still banned in the state.

But other places fared worse in the study, which was conducted by online real estate publication Real Estate Witch and online cannabis marketplace Leafly. Birmingham, Alabama ranked as the worst big U.S. city for the devil's lettuce.

So, what's most pot-friendly place country? Why, hipster paradise Portland, Oregon. 

The Northwestern city had the most affordable cannabis prices in the country, with a high-quality ounce costing just $210, or 34% less than the national average of $316, according to the study. It also has nearly five times more dispensaries than the average city.

Denver, Colorado and Buffalo, New York took second and third place respectively.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

