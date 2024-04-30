Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Alleged Market Square Fiesta shooter was out on $35,000 bond

The suspect's mother has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 12:40 pm

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested on felony charges including theft of vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon earlier this month, according to court records.
GoFundMe
Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested on felony charges including theft of vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon earlier this month, according to court records.
One of the two men San Antonio police identified as suspects in last weekend's Market Square shooting was released on bond for other felony charges roughly two weeks before the incident, court records show.

Police identified Mikey Valdez, 18, as one of the two men suspected of opening fire at each other as Fiesta celebrations wound down early Sunday morning. Police on the scene reportedly fired on and killed Valdez, who died at the scene.

The other suspected shooter, Albert Cisneros, 20, later expired from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police, who said Cisneros was struck but Valdez's fire. Four women between the ages of 23 and 36 were also injured during the incident.

The weekend shooting wasn't Valdez's first recent run-in with law enforcement, records show.

Indeed, SAPD arrested Valdez April 10 on allegations that he stole items out of cars from Northside shopping centers, according to court documents. He was arrested and charged with three felonies, including theft of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"The suspect would target heavily populated parking lot, break into vehicles, and steal property including firearms," SAPD said in a Facebook post of Valdez's arrest. "Multiple stolen firearms were recovered during the apprehension of the suspect."

Valdez was bailed out the next day on bonds totaling $35,000, court records show.

A pre-harding date was set for May 8.

Valdez's mother, Gabrielle Rodriguez, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her son's funeral costs. She has since raised nearly $2,000.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

