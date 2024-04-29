Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Charles Barkley rips Galveston beaches, San Antonio women in latest on-air rants

Barkley lit into Texas twice over a two-day period, again mocking Alamo City residents for their waistlines.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 4:17 pm

click to enlarge Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines. - Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan
Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan
NBA commentator Charles Barkley was so disgusted with the New Orleans Pelican's playoff performance that he said the team doesn't deserve a trip to Cancun but rather to Galveston.

"We're not even going to send them to Cancun," Barkley quipped Saturday on TNT after the team's 106-85 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. "We're going to send them to Galveston, where that dirty-ass water be washing up on the shore, and you people think you're at the beach."
Don't worry, Spurs fans. Barkley also had time to continue his war of words against the waistlines of San Antonio spectators. We'll get to that momentarily.

For those not entrenched in the NBA or its culture, during the 1998 Western Conference Finals, then-Lakers point guard Nick Van Excel, with his team facing near-certain elimination, infamously chanted "1,2,3, Cancun," before running out of the locker room — only to be swept by the Utah Jazz. Or so Sports Illustrated reported the story.

Since then, "Cancun" gets bandied about when teams are about to be thrown out of the playoffs, including the down-three-games-to-none Pelicans.

In a separate segment Sunday, Inside the NBA co-host Ernie Johnson Jr. asked Barkley if he'd changed his mind about Galveston.

"That water is so dirty, I'd rather go to San Antonio — I'd rather go to San Antonio with those big ol' women," Barkley quipped, bringing co-host Shaquille O'Neal to tears.
Barkley continued, "You know, that's where they invented Victoria's Secret, Jack. The women down there can't get in those cute little underwear. They wear bloomers down there in San Antonio. Victoria is a secret down there."

San Antonio is no stranger to Barkley's comments about its residents' girth. Indeed, the Round Mound of Rebound even took to social media earlier this month to warn Alamo City hoops fans to prepare for his arrival — and jokes — ahead of the 2025 Men's Final Four, which will be held at the Alamodome next March.

As unpopular as Barkley's fat jokes might be in San Antonio, he could have a point about Galveston's dirty water. Some 90% of all Texas beaches were found to be contaminated with feces last year, according to an annual report issued by the Environment, Texas Research and Policy Center.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed  

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

