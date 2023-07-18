Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Senate Dems move to amend defense bill so veterans can legally access medical cannabis

The measure also would require the VA to support clinical trials investigating the therapeutic effects of cannabis to treat PTSD, chronic pain and other conditions.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge A proposed amendment to a bill now being considered in the Senate would allow veterans to access medical pot in places where it's legal. - Unsplash / Budding
Unsplash / Budding
A proposed amendment to a bill now being considered in the Senate would allow veterans to access medical pot in places where it's legal.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are working to attach a measure legalizing veterans' use of medical marijuana onto a must-pass defense bill, Marijuana Moment reports.

Pro-reform lawmakers are hoping to graft the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set for debate this week. That bill sets the U.S. military's annual budget.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz , D-Hawaii, is sponsor of the proposal that would enable veterans to use medical marijuana in states and territories where it's legal, according to Marijuana Moment.

Schatz's proposal also would shield doctors who recommend medical pot for veterans from criminal charges, the news outlet reports. Further, the measure would require the VA to support clinical trials investigating the therapeutic effects of cannabis to treat PTSD, chronic pain and other conditions faced by vets.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

