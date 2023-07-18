Senate Dems move to amend defense bill so veterans can legally access medical cannabis

click to enlarge
A proposed amendment to a bill now being considered in the Senate would allow veterans to access medical pot in places where it's legal.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are working to attach a measure legalizing veterans' use of medical marijuana onto a must-pass defense bill, Marijuana Moment reports
Pro-reform lawmakers are hoping to graft the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set for debate this week. That bill sets the U.S. military's annual budget.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz , D-Hawaii, is sponsor of the proposal that would enable veterans to use medical marijuana in states and territories where it's legal, according to Marijuana Moment.
Schatz's proposal also would shield doctors who recommend medical pot for veterans from criminal charges, the news outlet reports. Further, the measure would require the VA to support clinical trials investigating the therapeutic effects of cannabis to treat PTSD, chronic pain and other conditions faced by vets.
