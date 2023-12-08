Texas largest medicinal pot provider opens third San Antonio-area drop-off

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
A worker for Austin-based Texas Original tends to cannabis plants.
The Lone Star State's largest medical cannabis provider has opened a third San Antonio drop-off location to deliver product to patients with prescriptions.
Austin-based Texas Original opened the delivery point this week at 936 Coronado Boulevard in Universal City, according to company officials. The move to the northeastern suburbs aims to improve the business' footprint and boost access for patients living outside city limits.
Texas Original currently operates two other SA locations
, one on the West Side and another near downtown. Under the state's medical cannabis regulations — some of the nation's restrictive — suppliers can't operate retail stores where product is stored overnight.
Last year, officials with Texas Original said San Antonio is on a short list
for one of its medical cannabis dispensaries. However, even that store, once open, would be forced to transfer stock back to the company's Austin headquarters nightly.
The new Universal City drop-off location is open 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. every Monday.
