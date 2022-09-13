White House signals that Biden won't make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to address cannabis reform as they struggle to pick up momentum on decriminalization in Congress.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge President Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in a hurry when it comes to reforming pot laws. - Instagram / joebiden
Instagram / joebiden
President Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in a hurry when it comes to reforming pot laws.
Despite progressives' push for President Joe Biden to unveil a cannabis reform agenda effort ahead of the midterms, the latest smoke signal from the White House suggests it won't happen.

When pressed by reporters Friday about whether the Democratic president had such plans, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I don't have anything else to share in the upcoming weeks," Marijuana Moment reports.

Jean-Pierre also reiterated that Biden still has the same take on cannabis, which is to federally decriminalize it and expunge prior arrest records, according to the news site. Legalization is something for the states to decide, he's previously said.

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to make meaningful changes to pot laws as they work to build congressional momentum on decriminalization, according to reports from The Hill and other news outlets.

This summer, a group of Democratic senators fired off a letter to the White House asking it to pick up he pace on reform by descheduling cannabis and issuing pardons to anyone convicted of non-violent cannabis-related offenses.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

New study suggests people who smoke weed are no more lazy or apathetic than those who don't

By Sanford Nowlin

A new study from English scientists may help blow holes in the idea that pot users are unmotivated.

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Bingham, who grows hemp at Bingham Family Vineyards, on Aug. 29, 2022, in Terry County. Though Bingham has had some success with the hemp crops he’s planted, he said he quickly learned that hemp was not drought tolerant.

States with legalized weed have fewer poisonings from synthetic cannabinoid products, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

People in states that can legally access sticky buds are less likely to use synthetic weed, a new study found.

For the first time, more U.S. adults are smoking weed than tobacco, poll shows

By Sanford Nowlin

According to a new Gallup poll, 16% of U.S. adults say they're current cannabis smokers.

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us