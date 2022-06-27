$1 million Roots Food Hall coming to San Antonio's northwestern suburb of Helotes

The food hall will be part of a 24,500-square-foot development of restaurant and retail space.

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 11:42 am

Helotes will next year gain a mixed-use space reminiscent of downtown’s Pearl complex. - INSTAGRAM / HELOTESTX
Instagram / helotestx
Helotes will next year gain a mixed-use space reminiscent of downtown’s Pearl complex.
San Antonio's northwestern bedroom community of Helotes will gain a massive food hall next year reminiscent of the one anchoring downtown’s Pearl complex, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The 10,000-square-foot, $1 million food hall called Roots Food Hall will offer multiple restaurant tenants and a courtyard where visitors can congregate to eat and partake in drinks from a full-service bar.

The food hall will be part of Legacy, a 24,500-square-foot development of restaurant and retail space. Similar to mixed-use development Pearl, a mixed-drink liquor license will allow folks to drink and dawdle about the property, the Business Journal reports.

Rudy Montez, one of the brokers working with Core Commercial Real Estate to lease spaces for The Legacy, told the publication that there are currently no restaurant tenants signed for the property. However, the company is in talks with multiple potential renters.

Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate that Roots’ interior finish-out will conclude in April. The San Antonio Business Journal didn't note a projected opening date.

Legacy is located at 14108 Bandera Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio.

Food & Drink Slideshows

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

