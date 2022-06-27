$1 million Roots Food Hall coming to San Antonio's northwestern suburb of Helotes

Instagram / helotestx
Helotes will next year gain a mixed-use space reminiscent of downtown’s Pearl complex.
San Antonio's northwestern bedroom community of Helotes will gain a massive food hall next year reminiscent of the one anchoring downtown’s Pearl complex, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The 10,000-square-foot, $1 million food hall called Roots Food Hall will offer multiple restaurant tenants and a courtyard where visitors can congregate to eat and partake in drinks from a full-service bar.
The food hall will be part of Legacy, a 24,500-square-foot development of restaurant and retail space. Similar to mixed-use development Pearl, a mixed-drink liquor license will allow folks to drink and dawdle about the property, the Business Journal
reports.
Rudy Montez, one of the brokers working with Core Commercial Real Estate to lease spaces for The Legacy, told the publication that there are currently no restaurant tenants signed for the property. However, the company is in talks with multiple potential renters.
Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
indicate that Roots’ interior finish-out will conclude in April. The San Antonio Business Journal
didn't note a projected opening date.
Legacy is located at 14108 Bandera Road, about 20 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio.
