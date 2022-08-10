Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald Architect Carriqui is located in the historic building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Don B. McDonald Architect Carriqui will feature three dining areas.

San Antonio's highly anticipated restaurant Carriqui now has an opening date: Friday, Sept. 2.That's when the new restaurant — focused on South Texas cuisine — will begin offering lunch and dinner service inside the historic Pearl-area building that once housed Liberty Bar and Boehler’s Liberty Saloon. It's located at 239 E. Grayson St.Carriqui (pronounced KHER-ih-key) is the green jay of South Texas, and the bird's flightpath provides inspiration for the menu, which showcases South Texas foodways from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas Coast to San Antonio, according to a statement from the owners.Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzales, Carriqui will serve fresh seafood from the Gulf, Rio Grande-inspired botana platters, pit-cooked barbacoa and brisket, multiple corn masa items and feature a robust cocktail and beverage program, the partners also said.The renovated11,000-square foot space will feature three main dining areas: The Carriqui House, The Rock House and the Courtyard and Back Porch. However, the wooden structure no longer features the distinctive lean that was a trademark of the original Liberty Bar location.In the Pearl Brewery's early days, Boehler’s Liberty Saloon — which later became Liberty Bar — served as the watering hole and social center for workers at the industrial complex. When prohibition ended in 1933, Pearl's first truck delivery was to that location.Carriqui will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.