Colorful, family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has opened on San Antonio's South Side

The park, located near Calaveras Lake, is one of few businesses in the area offering food and adult beverages.

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022

Rancho 181 is now open on San Antonio's South side.
Rancho 181 is now open on San Antonio's South side.

New family friendly gathering spot Rancho 181 is now offering food trucks, frosty beverages and easygoing vibes on San Antonio's South Side, according to its owners.

The outdoor complex made its debut over the weekend, offering up a full bar, live music, yard games, multiple TV screens and separate play areas for kids and canine companions.

The family-friendly venue is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.
The family-friendly venue is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Located at 13514 U.S. Highway 181 near Calaveras Lake, the park is one of few businesses in the area offering food and adult beverages. However, its website and social media feeds don't yet list its on-site food trucks.

Rancho 181 is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Its live music calendar includes free performances by acoustic artist Jerry DeLeon on Sept. 24 and Tejano legend Ram Hererra on Sept. 25.

Nina Rangel

