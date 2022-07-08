Eater names San Antonio's Jerk Shack one of America's best restaurants for fried chicken

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack offers some of the Best Fried Chicken in America, according to Eater.
San Antonio's Jerk Shack has racked up yet another accolade, this time landing on food site Eater’s roundup of the Best Fried Chicken in America
.
The article calls chef-owner Nicola Blaque’s entrepreneurial journey a “fried chicken success story,” specifically noting the Jamaican transplant's jerk-spiced wings — a dish that also helped land the dining spot on Eater’s Best New Restaurants list back in 2019.
The Jerk Shack
— located at 10234 State Highway 151, Suite 103 — is the only Texas restaurant to make Eater's fried chicken list, which also highlights Eugene’s Hot Chicken in Birmingham, Alabama and The Chicken Hut in Durham, North Carolina, among others.
Such critical high fives aren't new to the Jerk Shack, however. GQ Magazine
also included the Caribbean eatery on its list of Best New Restaurants in 2020
, and it also landed on Yelp’s 2022 list of women-owned restaurants to watch
.
Blaque helms both The Jerk Shack and Mi Roti
, a Carribean flatbread joint at the Pearl, with the help of husband Cornelius Massey.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.