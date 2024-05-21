SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

First Look: New North San Antonio bar The Break Room takes over long-vacant space

The Break Room's grand opening is slated for June 1, company officials said.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 5:09 pm

Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The Break Room has taken over the former Live Oak location of the Halftime Lounge.
A new neighborhood watering hole in San Antonio's northern suburb of Live Oak has breathed life into a long-vacant space.

The Break Room has taken over the strip-mall spot that formerly housed Halftime Lounge, 8084 Pat Booker Road, near the Loop 1604 intersection. That nightspot closed in 2019 and its location has sat vacant since.

The new business, now operating in a soft-opening capacity, features brand-new ... well, everything — from paint to bathrooms to an expanded bar and patio.
Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The bar offers two pool tables and dartboards.
The venture is owned by a first-time group of bar owners that includes a former operator of San Antonio burger haven Buff Buzby's. A state regulatory filing from last fall shows the new owners planned to spend roughly $100,000 on the upgrades.

Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The Break Room features environmental art by Helotes-based painter Zhengnan Yu.
Those who frequented Halftime Lounge will remember its distinctly divey atmosphere, including the odor of nicotine and spilled booze. The Break Room shows no signs of the space's past life. Instead, it boasts slate grey tile accents, stained concrete floors, new seating, pool tables and dartboards.

With four beers on tap and a selection of canned beer and seltzers, the spot's full bar seems to cover all the bases for a basic neighborhood spot equipped to catch a game or televised fight.

The Break Room also boasts kitschy touches such as environmental art by Helotes-based painter Zhengnan Yu depicting a variety of pop culture characters. Warm string lighting illuminates the spacious back patio.

The Break Room is open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Its grand opening is slated for June 1, according to the owners.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

