First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor

click to enlarge Much anticipated Broadway addition The Cottage Irish Pub
Courtesy Photo / The Cottage
The Cottage took over the spot previously occupied by Mexican restaurant Picante Grill.
opened its doors this week, welcoming guests under a hand-painted, traditional Irish greeting: céad míle fáilte
, or “100,000 welcomes.”
Those who remember the neon-lit interior of Picante Grill, the Mexican eatery that previously occupied the pub's space at 3810 Broadway, may be surprised — and pleased — by the inviting atmosphere and Emerald Isle charm owners Phil and Gina Bentley have injected into the building.
click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
The Cottage offers several cozy lounging spaces.
All that seemingly remains of the old aesthetic is the deep sienna brown Saltillo tile floor. The rest is brand new, although with a lived-in feel. Cozy lounging spaces, a sunlit side room and quaint back patio offer ample space to listen to live music on the wood-paneled stage or a nosh from the extensive menu.
Kitchen offerings range from chicken curry — made popular in Ireland via its ties to England — and Guinness beef stew, which uses the country’s most iconic ale in its preparation. The pub also offers more than a dozen beers on draft and boasts a massive showpiece bar, visible from any point in the building.
click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
The Cottage's chicken curry can be ordered with rice or fries.
We popped in Wednesday to sample The Cottage’s first lunch service, choosing the spinach artichoke dip and chicken curry with rice. Also featured were two pub breakfast specials — available daily until 3 p.m. — and nearly a dozen sandwich options. Perched with our eats at the bar, we enjoyed sparkling water, an affable bartender and free wifi.
Pub patrons who prefer outdoor seating can post up at either the front or back patio, although the Broadway road noise may make it difficult to carry on a conversation in the case of the former. The considerably smaller back patio is outfitted with small iron tables, each equipped two chairs — ideal for a cozy canoodle between lovebirds.
The Cottage is open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., serving lunch and dinner.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.