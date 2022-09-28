First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor

The new pub features an extensive menu, more than a dozen beers on draft and a welcoming feel.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge The Cottage took over the spot previously occupied by Mexican restaurant Picante Grill. - Courtesy Photo / The Cottage
Courtesy Photo / The Cottage
The Cottage took over the spot previously occupied by Mexican restaurant Picante Grill.
Much anticipated Broadway addition The Cottage Irish Pub opened its doors this week, welcoming guests under a hand-painted, traditional Irish greeting: céad míle fáilte, or “100,000 welcomes.”

Those who remember the neon-lit interior of Picante Grill, the Mexican eatery that previously occupied the pub's space at 3810 Broadway, may be surprised — and pleased — by the inviting atmosphere and Emerald Isle charm owners Phil and Gina Bentley have injected into the building.

click to enlarge The Cottage offers several cozy lounging spaces. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The Cottage offers several cozy lounging spaces.
All that seemingly remains of the old aesthetic is the deep sienna brown Saltillo tile floor. The rest is brand new, although with a lived-in feel. Cozy lounging spaces, a sunlit side room and quaint back patio offer ample space to listen to live music on the wood-paneled stage or a nosh from the extensive menu.

Kitchen offerings range from chicken curry — made popular in Ireland via its ties to England — and Guinness beef stew, which uses the country’s most iconic ale in its preparation. The pub also offers more than a dozen beers on draft and boasts a massive showpiece bar, visible from any point in the building.

click to enlarge The Cottage's chicken curry can be ordered with rice or fries. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The Cottage's chicken curry can be ordered with rice or fries.
We popped in Wednesday to sample The Cottage’s first lunch service, choosing the spinach artichoke dip and chicken curry with rice. Also featured were two pub breakfast specials — available daily until 3 p.m. — and nearly a dozen sandwich options. Perched with our eats at the bar, we enjoyed sparkling water, an affable bartender and free wifi.

Pub patrons who prefer outdoor seating can post up at either the front or back patio, although the Broadway road noise may make it difficult to carry on a conversation in the case of the former. The considerably smaller back patio is outfitted with small iron tables, each equipped two chairs — ideal for a cozy canoodle between lovebirds.

The Cottage is open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., serving lunch and dinner.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Che's Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che's Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

