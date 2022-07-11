LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken will open first San Antonio store on city's West Side

click to enlarge
Instagram / daveshotchicken
Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas, store in January.
More details have emerged surrounding the expansion of Los Angeles-based Dave's Hot Chicken into San Antonio — namely the location of its first Alamo City store.
A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that the chain — which specializes in a West Coast take on Nashville's iconic, cayenne pepper-loaded hot chicken — will open a restaurant at Highway 151 and Hunt Lane early next year.
Work on the 2,290-square-foot space is scheduled for completion in February, the July 7 filing states.
click to enlarge
Instagram / daveshotchicken
Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven different spice levels, from no spice to the "reaper" option.
The chain announced a Texas expansion earlier this year
but offered sparse details at the time. Aside from saying it plans to create 300 jobs at eight San Antonio-area stores, the plans included no specific locations.
Unlike hot chicken chains that offer a one-spice-fits-all approach, Dave's offers chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven varying spice levels, from no spice to its "Reaper" option. The chain also serves sides including macaroni and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.
