Lauded San Antonio chef Jason Dady hosting weeklong, all-inclusive trip to Italy

San Antonio chef Jason Dady is about to add another job to his resume: tour guide.In a social media post, the chef — known for eateries Jardín at the Botanical Garden, Tre Trattoria, Two Bros. BBQ Market and Range — unveiled plans to conduct a seven-day culinary tour of Sicily and Naples. Facilitated by travel experience website Modern Adventure , the May 2023 trek will feature “cooking demos, eating, drinking, history and absolute top notch accommodations” for guests at $8,000 per person.The tour will begin in Sicily, followed by a visit to Mount Etna — one of the world's most active volcanoes — and Tenuta San Michele Vineyards, according to details shared online. Guests also will get a private boat ride in the Ionian Sea, followed by a pizza-focused exploration of Naples and some bar hopping. The trip will end with a dinner at Naples’ Michelin-starred eatery Palazzo Petrucci.In addition to his eateries, Dady is known for his participation in food festivals and innumerable local TV appearances, including a weeks-long run on Food Network’scompetition show.Tickets and more details about Dady's Italy trip are available at the Modern Adventure website