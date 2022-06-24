Lauded San Antonio chef Jason Dady hosting weeklong, all-inclusive trip to Italy

In a social media post, the chef — known for eateries Jardín at the Botanical Garden, Tre Trattoria, Two Bros. BBQ Market and Range — unveiled plans to conduct a seven-day culinary tour of Sicily and Naples.
Facilitated by travel experience website Modern Adventure, the May 2023 trek will feature “cooking demos, eating, drinking, history and absolute top notch accommodations” for guests at $8,000 per person.
The tour will begin in Sicily, followed by a visit to Mount Etna — one of the world's most active volcanoes — and Tenuta San Michele Vineyards, according to details shared online. Guests also will get a private boat ride in the Ionian Sea, followed by a pizza-focused exploration of Naples and some bar hopping. The trip will end with a dinner at Naples’ Michelin-starred eatery Palazzo Petrucci.
In addition to his eateries, Dady is known for his participation in food festivals and innumerable local TV appearances, including a weeks-long run on Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet competition show.
Tickets and more details about Dady's Italy trip are available at the Modern Adventure website.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.