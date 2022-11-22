Little Bites: Holiday-themed menu items, closures, reopenings are making San Antonio food news

Seasonal sweets and cocktails are debuting at eateries across SA.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 3:51 pm

Pearl-area Three Star Bar has closed temporarily. - Instagram / threestarbar
Instagram / threestarbar
Pearl-area Three Star Bar has closed temporarily.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Self-proclaimed “dad bar” Three Star Bar has closed temporarily, following a change in ownership. The Pearl-area bar, opened by local cocktail slinger Jeret Pena, was last month sold to LA-based bar group Pouring with Heart, which will open a brewery at San Antonio’s upcoming River North food hall concept Make Ready Market next year. Three Star Bar will reopen for business Dec. 8. 521 E. Grayson St., okayestbar.com.

click to enlarge The General Public's White Gingersnap cocktail. - Courtesy Photo / The General Public
Courtesy Photo / The General Public
The General Public's White Gingersnap cocktail.
La Cantera-area eatery The General Public will on Nov. 25 unveil over-the-top holiday décor and Christmas-themed cocktails, kicking off the holiday season with a Black Friday Brunch from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., featuring $1 mimosas. The brand will also introduce its new seasonal cocktails such as a vanilla-spiced Old Fashioned. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy, Ste. 102, (210) 920-1101, thegenpublic.com.

The Westin Riverwalk has appointed Ron Mays as its new Executive Chef, overseeing all culinary direction and operation for the hotel and its eateries: Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, Cafecito Café, the pool bar and in-room dining, as well as its banquet and catering program. Mays brings more than 20 years of focus in the luxury high volume hospitality segment to the downtown hotel. 420 W. Market St., (210) 224-6500, marriott.com.

Local Smoothie King stores will be offering $5 20-ounce espresso smoothies on Nov. 23, also known as National Espresso Day. Guests can choose an espresso blend from the menu or add the caffeine to any smoothie of their choice. Multiple locations, smoothieking.com.

click to enlarge Snooze, A.M. Eatery's Cranberry Orange Pancake. - Courtesy Photo / Snooze, A.M. Eatery
Courtesy Photo / Snooze, A.M. Eatery
Snooze, A.M. Eatery's Cranberry Orange Pancake.
Snooze, A.M. Eatery is kicking off the holiday season with a new pancake special that will benefit World Central Kitchen: the Cranberry Orange Pancake. Available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, the special starts with Snooze’s house-made buttermilk batter and is topped with orange crème anglaise, sweet and tart cranberry coulis, creamy cranberry mascarpone and crunchy almond streusel. The Cranberry Orange Pancake can be made gluten-free upon request. Proceeds from the purchase of this festive pancake will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com.

click to enlarge Crumbl Cookies' limited edition Cranberry White Chip cookie. - Courtesy Photo / Crumbl Cookies
Courtesy Photo / Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies' limited edition Cranberry White Chip cookie.
Crumbl Cookies has again partnered with cranberry conglomerate Ocean Spray to bring back the limited edition Cranberry White Chip cookie, featuring Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries and white chocolate drops. Multiple locations, crumblcookies.com.

