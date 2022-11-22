Little Bites: Holiday-themed menu items, closures, reopenings are making San Antonio food news

Instagram / threestarbar Pearl-area Three Star Bar has closed temporarily.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The General Public The General Public's White Gingersnap cocktail.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Snooze, A.M. Eatery Snooze, A.M. Eatery's Cranberry Orange Pancake.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Crumbl Cookies Crumbl Cookies' limited edition Cranberry White Chip cookie.

The's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.Self-proclaimed “dad bar”has closed temporarily, following a change in ownership. The Pearl-area bar, opened by local cocktail slinger Jeret Pena, was last month sold to LA-based bar group Pouring with Heart, which will open a brewery at San Antonio’s upcoming River North food hall concept Make Ready Market next year. Three Star Bar will reopen for business Dec. 8.La Cantera-area eaterywill on Nov. 25 unveil over-the-top holiday décor and Christmas-themed cocktails, kicking off the holiday season with a Black Friday Brunch from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., featuring $1 mimosas. The brand will also introduce its new seasonal cocktails such as a vanilla-spiced Old Fashioned.has appointed Ron Mays as its new Executive Chef, overseeing all culinary direction and operation for the hotel and its eateries: Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, Cafecito Café, the pool bar and in-room dining, as well as its banquet and catering program. Mays brings more than 20 years of focus in the luxury high volume hospitality segment to the downtown hotel.Localstores will be offering $5 20-ounce espresso smoothies on Nov. 23, also known as National Espresso Day. Guests can choose an espresso blend from the menu or add the caffeine to any smoothie of their choice.is kicking off the holiday season with a new pancake special that will benefit World Central Kitchen: the Cranberry Orange Pancake. Available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, the special starts with Snooze’s house-made buttermilk batter and is topped with orange crème anglaise, sweet and tart cranberry coulis, creamy cranberry mascarpone and crunchy almond streusel. The Cranberry Orange Pancake can be made gluten-free upon request. Proceeds from the purchase of this festive pancake will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.has again partnered with cranberry conglomerate Ocean Spray to bring back the limited edition Cranberry White Chip cookie, featuring Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries and white chocolate drops.