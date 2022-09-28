Little Bites: Octoberfest, new chefs, bourbon, beer and energy drinks making San Antonio food news

Hotel Contessa has named new culinary leadership and a trio of new Texas beverages — boozy and not — is hitting store shelves.

click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has launched new menu items. - Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has launched new menu items.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
click to enlarge Round Table Pizza has opened its first San Antonio store. - Courtesy Photo / Round Table Pizza
Courtesy Photo / Round Table Pizza
Round Table Pizza has opened its first San Antonio store.
Georgia-based Round Table Pizza this week opened its first San Antonio location, slinging pies with the company’s homemade dough and signature three-cheese blend in a renovated space near North Star Mall. 842 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 110, (210) 314-3805, roundtablepizza.com.

Shiner Beer has launched Twin Dream Double IPA, the third and final addition to its Tex Hex IPA trilogy. Brewed using cactus water and a blend of American Idaho 7 and citra hops, Twin Dream offers bold flavors of citrus and pine and a hefty 9.5% ABV. The first two beers in the series, Bruja’s Brew IPA and Desert Mirage IPA, were released earlier this year. All three IPAs are available now in San Antonio stores. shiner.com.

click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has added Michael Collins as executive chef. - Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has added Michael Collins as executive chef.
Hotel Contessa has named Michael Collins as executive chef at its recently renovated Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, and is marking the hiring with the unveiling of new menus. Among its new offerings are grilled Bandera quail and goat cheese créme brulée prepared in a cast iron pan. 306 W. Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com.

San Antonio Yard House locations will celebrate the chain’s annual Oktoberfest event from Sept. 29-Oct. 29, offering German-style beer and flights against a backdrop of classic rock. The eateries are pouring Yard House exclusive house beer Give ‘Em Helles Lager as well as Sam Adams Octoberfest, Weihenstephaner Festbier and Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen. Multiple locations, yardhouse.com.

click to enlarge Sparkling water company Rambler has launched a new energy drink. - Courtesy Photo / Rambler
Courtesy Photo / Rambler
Sparkling water company Rambler has launched a new energy drink.
Austin-based sparkling water company Rambler has released Yaupon Energy, an energy drink using yaupon, the only caffeinated plant native to North America. Rambler Yaupon Energy is available in four flavors: Pomegranate, Peach, Blackberry Mint and Lime Coconut. The beverages are available at Whole Foods Markets, Central Market stores and on Amazon.

Garrison Brothers Distillery has for the eighth year released its annual Cowboy Bourbon expression, offering notes of monkey bread, syrupy Dublin Dr. Pepper, brown sugar and Blackstrap molasses. Clocking in at 134.8 proof, the limited release — only 8,600 bottles will be available to the public — will hit liquor store shelves Saturday, Oct. 1. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, (512) 381-3155, garrisonbros.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

