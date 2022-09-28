Little Bites: Octoberfest, new chefs, bourbon, beer and energy drinks making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has launched new menu items.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Courtesy Photo / Round Table Pizza
Round Table Pizza has opened its first San Antonio store.
Georgia-based Round Table Pizza
this week opened its first San Antonio location, slinging pies with the company’s homemade dough and signature three-cheese blend in a renovated space near North Star Mall. 842 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 110, (210) 314-3805, roundtablepizza.com
Shiner Beer
has launched Twin Dream Double IPA, the third and final addition to its Tex Hex IPA trilogy. Brewed using cactus water and a blend of American Idaho 7 and citra hops, Twin Dream offers bold flavors of citrus and pine and a hefty 9.5% ABV. The first two beers in the series, Bruja’s Brew IPA and Desert Mirage IPA, were released earlier this year. All three IPAs are available now in San Antonio stores. shiner.com
click to enlarge Hotel Contessa
Jessica Giesey for Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails has added Michael Collins as executive chef.
has named Michael Collins as executive chef at its recently renovated Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, and is marking the hiring with the unveiling of new menus. Among its new offerings are grilled Bandera quail and goat cheese créme brulée prepared in a cast iron pan. 306 W. Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com.
San Antonio Yard House
locations will celebrate the chain’s annual Oktoberfest event from Sept. 29-Oct. 29, offering German-style beer and flights against a backdrop of classic rock. The eateries are pouring Yard House exclusive house beer Give ‘Em Helles Lager as well as Sam Adams Octoberfest, Weihenstephaner Festbier and Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen. Multiple locations, yardhouse.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Rambler
Sparkling water company Rambler has launched a new energy drink.
Austin-based sparkling water company Rambler
has released Yaupon Energy, an energy drink using yaupon, the only caffeinated plant native to North America. Rambler Yaupon Energy is available in four flavors: Pomegranate, Peach, Blackberry Mint and Lime Coconut. The beverages are available at Whole Foods Markets, Central Market stores and on Amazon
Garrison Brothers Distillery
has for the eighth year released its annual Cowboy Bourbon expression, offering notes of monkey bread, syrupy Dublin Dr. Pepper, brown sugar and Blackstrap molasses. Clocking in at 134.8 proof, the limited release — only 8,600 bottles will be available to the public — will hit liquor store shelves Saturday, Oct. 1. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, (512) 381-3155, garrisonbros.com.
